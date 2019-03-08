Search

Every little helps? Tesco superstore wants solar panels

PUBLISHED: 11:11 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 17 October 2019

Tesco Extra on Blue Boar Lane has submitted a planning application for solar panelling. Picture: Google Maps

Solar panelling is on the cards for a major supermarket in Norwich.

Tesco Extra on Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston has submitted a planning application for solar panels to Broadland District Council.

The proposed panelling, which will cover most of the supermarket's roof, will not be more than 1m high and set back from the edge of the roof.

According to the planning application, the panels will not be visible.

