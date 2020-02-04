Search

Vets warning of suspected dog virus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 15:04 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:04 04 February 2020

Vets in Norfolk are warning of a suspected dog virus outbreak. File pic. Picture: Getty Images

Vets are warning dog-owners to keep an eye on their four-legged friends after a suspected virus outbreak.

The warning comes after a number of dogs across the country have been treated for excessive vomiting and diarrhoea, which are symptomatic of the virus.

Toby Morrell, from Westover veterinary centre in Yarmouth Road, North Walsham, said: "It's certainly something that is doing the rounds. In the last five to six weeks we have seen treble the number of vomiting and diarrhoea cases in dogs.

"Quite a few have been hospitalised and most have responded well to treatment. It's not like the parvovirus.

"There are plenty of warnings on social media, but there's not a lot you can do about it.

"We have another practice at Caister and it's the same there, so it's quite widespread, over a 40-mile area at least. If your dog is unwell, it's best to bring it in."

