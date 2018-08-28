Lowestoft photographer’s stunning blood moon pictures
PUBLISHED: 12:49 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:56 21 January 2019
Archant
These amazing images show the rare phenomenon of a ‘super blood wolf moon’, captured from Lowestoft this morning.
The pictures were taken by Nigel Bainton, who braved the bitter cold in the early hours of the morning to photograph the spectacle from Lowestoft Harbour.
A super blood wolf moon occurs when the Earth passes precisely between the Sun and the Moon. It is a type of lunar eclipse, during which the moon appears to glow red while seeming brighter and closer to earth than normal.
With optimum viewing time at around 5.12am, some stargazers were lucky enough to catch to catch a glimpse of the unique event. However, others were less fortunate as clouds obscured the view across much of the UK.
Astronomers were particularly interested in this year’s blood moon as it is the last of its kind for two years, an “unusual lull” according to the Royal Observatory Greenwich.
The next total lunar eclipse isn’t expected to occur until May 26, 2021.