Lowestoft photographer’s stunning blood moon pictures

The 'super blood wolf moon' captured from Lowestoft this morning. Picture: Nigel Bainton Archant

These amazing images show the rare phenomenon of a ‘super blood wolf moon’, captured from Lowestoft this morning.

Lowestoft Harbour this morning, before it was given a reddish glow by the 'super blood wolf moon'. Picture: Nigel Bainton Lowestoft Harbour this morning, before it was given a reddish glow by the 'super blood wolf moon'. Picture: Nigel Bainton

The pictures were taken by Nigel Bainton, who braved the bitter cold in the early hours of the morning to photograph the spectacle from Lowestoft Harbour.

A super blood wolf moon occurs when the Earth passes precisely between the Sun and the Moon. It is a type of lunar eclipse, during which the moon appears to glow red while seeming brighter and closer to earth than normal.

The 'super blood wolf moon' gives Lowestoft Harbour a reddish glow this morning. Picture: Nigel Bainton The 'super blood wolf moon' gives Lowestoft Harbour a reddish glow this morning. Picture: Nigel Bainton

With optimum viewing time at around 5.12am, some stargazers were lucky enough to catch to catch a glimpse of the unique event. However, others were less fortunate as clouds obscured the view across much of the UK.

Astronomers were particularly interested in this year’s blood moon as it is the last of its kind for two years, an “unusual lull” according to the Royal Observatory Greenwich.

The 'super blood wolf moon' was visible in parts of the UK this morning. Picture: Nigel Bainton The 'super blood wolf moon' was visible in parts of the UK this morning. Picture: Nigel Bainton

The next total lunar eclipse isn’t expected to occur until May 26, 2021.