Nature reserve shortlisted in contest that celebrates the ’best of the British countryside’

PUBLISHED: 12:35 28 January 2019

Carlton Marshes nature reserve, near Lowestoft. Picture: John Ferguson

Carlton Marshes nature reserve, near Lowestoft. Picture: John Ferguson

A popular nature reserve has been shortlisted in a national contest.

The “best of the British countryside” is being celebrated with the BBC Countryfile Magazine Awards 2019 – and Suffolk Wildlife Trust’s Carlton Marshes has made it into the final five in the Best Nature Reserve category.

With 10 categories in the annual awards, Carlton Marshes has been shortlisted alongside Findhorn Bay LNR, Moray; Seaton Wetlands LNR, Devon; Falls of Clyde Scottish Wildlife Trust and RSPB Ham Wall, Somerset for the best nature reserve category.

Expressing delight at being shortlisted in the BBC Countryfile Magazine Awards, the reserve tweeted: “Please Vote for our very own Carlton Marshes Nature Reserve in the best UK Nature Reserve final 5!”

With voting closing on Sunday, February 17 you can vote online by www.countryfile.com/awards/

or via a postal form in the magazine. The winners will be announced in March.

