Town the first to declare climate emergency in Suffolk

Lowestoft have declared a climate emergency following last night's town council meeting, making them the first local council in Suffolk to take action.

According to a statement from the Lowestoft Town Council, the declaration will put into policy that each decision made is eco-friendly, with a working party formed to consider actions taken by the council.

A spokesperson from the council said: "We understand as a council that small choices by individuals can add up to big changes and so everyday actions by the council to recycle, use carbon-neutral energy choices, and manage our parks and open spaces is in as environmentally responsible way as we can.

"As far as the council is aware, we are the first local council in Suffolk, possibly East Anglia, to take such action."

Earlier this year, UK Parliament declared a climate change emergency. The declaration of emergency was one of the key demands from environmental activist group, Extinction Rebellion.