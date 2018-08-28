Search

Advanced search

Southwold starlings swarm as sun sets over Suffolk salt marshes

PUBLISHED: 16:52 11 December 2018

No one knows why starlings gather in theses clouds - called murmurations - but they can contain thousands of of birds at any one time Picture: SARAH GROVES

No one knows why starlings gather in theses clouds - called murmurations - but they can contain thousands of of birds at any one time Picture: SARAH GROVES

Archant

This was the moment one photographer caught sight of one of nature’s phenomenon - a starling murmuration.

The lucky photographer, Sarah Groves, works for Adnams in Southwold and loves to snap the wildlife on the Suffolk coast.

The shot was taken around 3.30pm on Friday, December 8, at the Suffolk Wildlife Trust’s Hen Reedbeds reserve near Southwold, using a Canon EOS 5D DSLR camera.

She said: “It’s a complete natural wonder. I was walking in the reserve as I only live a few miles away and saw them as the sun was starting to lower in the sky and managed to get the camera out in time.”

Starlings are thought to gather in these impressive clouds for a number of reasons, one of which is for safety from predators.

On this occasion a bird of prey, thought to be a peregrine falcon, has caused the pictured cloud to retreat in the air.

“After the bird of prey appeared, I thought it looked like an elephant’s trunk,” added Miss Groves.

“Starling clouds are really regular here over the summer but there are clouds in habitats like this all over the country, they like to gather near coasts.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video ‘I think it is bad for English football that Norwich and Leeds are the top two in the Championship’ - The Moose

Ian Abrahams, also known as The Moose Picture: PA

Video WATCH: Bus catches fire on A146 during morning commute

A bus caught fire on the A146 this morning. Photo: Kaye Nichols

Drink driver escaped girlfriend who attacked him with axe after UEA gig

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court, The Court House, College Lane, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt.

Rush hour drivers facing long delays on A47

Drivers face long delays on A47 following crash,

City centre building evacuated amid fears about lift fire

Hundreds of people were evacuated from Norvic House, Chapelfield Road, while fire crews searched the building for fire. Photo: Bethany Wales

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Woman dies at Blickling Hall

A woman died during a visit to Blickling Hall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Inquest into the death of popular Norfolk photographer adjourned

Elizabeth Handy at the Acorns photographic exhibition in the Corn Hall, Diss. Photograph Simon Parker

Highways concerns could scupper 185-home development and sports park

A plan of the proposed development in Cromer. Picture: CORYLUS PLANNING AND ENVIRONMENT/PLANNING DOCUMENTS

Woman loses four stone ahead of wedding after being told she could face ‘serious health issues’

Leigh Thorpe from Watton in Norfolk who lost four stone ahead of her wedding. Picture: Leigh Thorpe

Opinion What does a priest in training have to do?

Hymn singing is obviously part of the procedure
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast