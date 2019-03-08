Search

‘I fell in love with the place’- photographer captures stunning images of Norfolk village

PUBLISHED: 14:44 07 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:44 07 April 2019

The Northern Lights at Thornham taken in 2016. Photo: Gary Pearson

The Northern Lights at Thornham taken in 2016. Photo: Gary Pearson

Gary Pearson

Shooting stars, snow and the Northern Lights captured to show the true beauty of the county.

Gary Pearson is 'obssessed' with Thornham Staithe due to having everything a lanscape photographer could want. Photo: Gary PearsonGary Pearson is 'obssessed' with Thornham Staithe due to having everything a lanscape photographer could want. Photo: Gary Pearson

Landscape photographer Gary Pearson has been taking pictures of the Norfolk coastline since becoming ‘obsessed’ with Thornham Staithe near Hunstanton, more than 10 years ago.

The 51-year-old moved from Boston to west Norfolk in 1991 and a came across the Staithe one evening after a meal with his wife.

“We’d been to the Lifeboat Inn [in Thornham],” he said. “And I thought the moon looked particularly nice. I’d always been a keen photographer so kept a camera on me and I took a few photos.

The Northern Lights at Thornham taken in 2016. Photo: Gary PearsonThe Northern Lights at Thornham taken in 2016. Photo: Gary Pearson

“To be honest I wasn’t really happy with the first photo’s so I went back the next day and fell in love with the place. It has everything a landscape photographer could want really, boats, the tide coming and going, old buildings, the old coal barn and nature, it has a bit of everything.”

Mr Pearson uses the peace and quiet of Thornham to take him away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

He added: “It’s only 20 minutes down the road so a ‘go to’ place for me, a bit of escapism I suppose. I can unwind and indulge my passion at the same time. If I’m not there 2 or 3 times a week it’s unusual.”

The 'Beat fromt he East' almost left Mr Pearson stranded. Photo: Gary PearsonThe 'Beat fromt he East' almost left Mr Pearson stranded. Photo: Gary Pearson

The self-employed cleaner has gained quite the following on Facebook with more than 4,000 followers, which grew exponentially when he caught a stunning photo of the Northern Lights in Norfolk in 2016.

“It’s a particularly special picture,” he said. “They were taken when the Northern lights came down much further south than they would do normally and on that occasion they were quite visible to the naked eye, you could see them shimmering as well. I was pretty lucky.”

Mr Pearson said he would continue to take photographs of Thornham as the variety of the village keeps him going back.

Thorham Staithe. Photo: Gary PearsonThorham Staithe. Photo: Gary Pearson

He said: “It doesn’t change but it’s forever changing. The image itself is the same but the constant comings and goings, seasons, weather, skies, wildlife, there is always something new, something different to photograph.”

'Everythings the same, but everything changes' - Why Mr Pearson will never tire of photographing Thornham. Photo: Gary Pearson'Everythings the same, but everything changes' - Why Mr Pearson will never tire of photographing Thornham. Photo: Gary Pearson

Thornham Staith has everything a lanscape photographer needs. Photo: Gary PearsonThornham Staith has everything a lanscape photographer needs. Photo: Gary Pearson

Gary Pearson from Dersongham is a landscape photographer obsessed with Thornham. Photo: Gary PearsonGary Pearson from Dersongham is a landscape photographer obsessed with Thornham. Photo: Gary Pearson

'I fell in love with the place'- photographer captures stunning images of Norfolk village

The Northern Lights at Thornham taken in 2016. Photo: Gary Pearson
