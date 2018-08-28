Search

Do you know this quail? RSPCA searching for stray bird’s owner

PUBLISHED: 12:02 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:02 19 November 2018

The bird, believed to be a domestic Japanese quail, was discovered in a garden at School Lane in Sprowston. Photo: RSPCA

Archant

A stray quail has been found wandering around a garden in Norwich.

The bird, believed to be a domestic Japanese quail, was discovered in a garden at School Lane in Sprowston.

The RSPCA was contacted by a member of the public who found the bird and put it in a box.

The charity’s animal collection officer (ACO) Paige Burnham said: “Thankfully the bird is in an okay condition and seems fairly healthy, and is now being looked after by RSPCA Norwich branch until an owner can be found.”

The quail does not have a ring and posters have gone up in the local area.

It was found at about midday on Friday, November 9.

ACO Burnham added: “If you have any information on where the quail has come from or if you are the owner please call us on 0300 123 8018. If an owner can not be found then a new specialist owner will be sought.”

