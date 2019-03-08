Search

A strawberry moon will be visible over Norfolk tonight

PUBLISHED: 11:41 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:41 17 June 2019

A photo taken of the June full moon before it reached its peak. Photo: Barrie Slade

A photo taken of the June full moon before it reached its peak. Photo: Barrie Slade

Barrie Slade

The June full moon is almost upon us, but why is it called the strawberry moon and when will it arrive?

A photo taken of the June full moon before it reached its peak. Photo: Barrie SladeA photo taken of the June full moon before it reached its peak. Photo: Barrie Slade

January skies hosted a haunting blood moon, in April we had the pink moon and tonight at around 9.30pm the strawberry moon will rise over East Anglia.

However, it's a rare occurrence for the moon to actually change hue and like the pink moon before it, the strawberry moon gets its name from a time of harvesting - in this case the fruit in North America - rather than a visual phenomenon.

The strawberry moon is not a supermoon but if it is a clear night then skygazers will still have an easy time viewing it from moonrise until it sets at around 5.39am.

As well as its fruity title, the June full moon is also known as the rose moon and the hot moon depending on how it aligns with flower and weather trends of the part of the world, culture and landscape.

A photo taken of the June full moon before it reached its peak. Photo: Barrie SladeA photo taken of the June full moon before it reached its peak. Photo: Barrie Slade

There are 13 full moons in 2019 and the next will occur on Tuesday, July 16.

Most Read

Thunderstorms on the way for Norfolk and Waveney as Met Office issues weather warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the East of England. Picture: LIZ BRAY

Police called after six men were ‘punching each other’ in Norfolk town

One man has been arrested after punching through a business window in Cromer. Picture: Archant

Horrifying van fire on A47 was an ‘accident’

The van fire on the A47 in Great Yarmouth was caused by accident. Picture: Cally Nunn

Graffiti warning van drivers of problem bridge daubed overnight

Graffiti warning drivers to take care has been daubed on the Abbey Farm low bridge in Thetford. Picture: Damian Jermy

‘I can’t police how people drive’: Organiser defends gathering of 350 cars

Police broke up a party of more than 100 cars in Bowthorpe Shopping Centre car park (Picture: Google)

