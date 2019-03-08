A strawberry moon will be visible over Norfolk tonight

A photo taken of the June full moon before it reached its peak. Photo: Barrie Slade Barrie Slade

The June full moon is almost upon us, but why is it called the strawberry moon and when will it arrive?

January skies hosted a haunting blood moon, in April we had the pink moon and tonight at around 9.30pm the strawberry moon will rise over East Anglia.

However, it's a rare occurrence for the moon to actually change hue and like the pink moon before it, the strawberry moon gets its name from a time of harvesting - in this case the fruit in North America - rather than a visual phenomenon.

The strawberry moon is not a supermoon but if it is a clear night then skygazers will still have an easy time viewing it from moonrise until it sets at around 5.39am.

As well as its fruity title, the June full moon is also known as the rose moon and the hot moon depending on how it aligns with flower and weather trends of the part of the world, culture and landscape.

There are 13 full moons in 2019 and the next will occur on Tuesday, July 16.

