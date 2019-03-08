Search

Colourful goats set to star at north Norfolk estate's LGBT+ rainbow garden party

PUBLISHED: 10:18 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:53 22 May 2019

Richard Hulbert, head gardener at Stody Lodge Gardens with ‘Violet’ -– one of six rainbow goats that will be on display at the Stody Rainbow Garden Party. Picture: Stody Lodge Gardens

Stody Lodge Gardens

Rainbow goats are getting set to make a splash at a north Norfolk estate in the run-up to a colourful event to celebrate the county's rural LGBT+ community.

Rainbow cakes in the tea rooms at Stody Lodge Gardens. Picture: Alan PalmerRainbow cakes in the tea rooms at Stody Lodge Gardens. Picture: Alan Palmer

Stody Lodge Gardens is set to hold its second outdoor event celebrating diversity after the success of 2018's Big Gay Out.

The Rainbow Garden Party 2019 will be held on Saturday, May 25, and see drag queens, unicorns, glitter face painting, a Pride choir and more descend on the gardens for a day of magical, inclusive fun.

The estate's owners have teamed up with Norwich Pride and Kings Lynn and West Norfolk Pride to invite the LGBT+ community and their family and friends to celebrate all forms of diversity at the 14 acre site, near Holt.

The event will also see talks from LGBT+ organisations and charities, in addition to story time and family-friendly activities.

Visitors enjoying The Stody Big Gay Out in 2018. Picture: Alan PalmerVisitors enjoying The Stody Big Gay Out in 2018. Picture: Alan Palmer

Head gardener Richard Hulbert said: "As a gay man I am extremely proud to be sharing the extraordinary gardens with the wider LGBT+ community.

"We want to challenge the stereotype of the rural LGBT+ community and positively promote diversity and inclusiveness.

"It is my hope this event will encourage tolerance and other similar events across the UK."

Visitors enjoying The Stody Big Gay Out in 2018. Picture: Alan PalmerVisitors enjoying The Stody Big Gay Out in 2018. Picture: Alan Palmer

Stody Lodge Gardens owner Kate MacNicol said: "Our rainbow gardens provide the perfect backdrop to a true celebration of the LGBT+ community.

"We were blown away by the feedback on last year's event.

Norwich Pride trustee Julie Bremner: "The team at Stody have been incredibly supportive and generous towards our community.

Visitors enjoying The Stody Big Gay Out in 2018. Picture: Alan PalmerVisitors enjoying The Stody Big Gay Out in 2018. Picture: Alan Palmer

"I can't wait to again bring the joy of Pride to the countryside."

Jo Rust, of Kings Lynn and West Norfolk Pride, said: "We were delighted to be invited to join the team. This is a fantastic initiative that has our full support."

"We know how challenging it can be for someone identifying as LGBT+ living in the countryside."

Norwich Pride and Kings Lynn and West Norfolk Pride will serve rainbow cakes and homemade teas to visitors, with all proceeds towards this year's Pride events.

The Azalea Water Gardens which has over 2,000 azalea mollis plants across four acres, filled with meandering waterways, gravel paths and bridges. Picture: Steven BrooksThe Azalea Water Gardens which has over 2,000 azalea mollis plants across four acres, filled with meandering waterways, gravel paths and bridges. Picture: Steven Brooks

Anyone is welcome to attend the garden party, which is open to all ages, with entrance priced at £7 (cash only) and children under 12 going free. Dogs on leads welcome.

There is disabled access to most areas of the garden and accessible toilets and parking available.

To donate a cake to the tearoom, email jules@norwichpride.org.uk.

