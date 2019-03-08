Still Waters photo exhibition to celebrate 30 years of the Broads Authority

The Broads Authority is celebrating its 30th birthday with an anniversary photography exhibition Still Waters at the Forum in Norwich. Picture: Tom Mackie © Tom Mackie

A new photo exhibition exploring the natural beauty of the Broads in the last 30 years is coming to Norwich.

It will mark the 30th birthday of the Broads Authority and will feature the work of photographers who have promoted the Broads National Park since the authority’s conception.

The Still Waters exhibition, at the Forum, takes its title from the book produced by past Broads Authority photographer, the late Richard Denyer.

In 1989, he published his observations of the Broads alongside his photography, writing in his book: “Other parks and areas of outstanding natural beauty often contain a hill or a mountain and can be spotted and recognised from a distance.

“It is the nature of this region that the ‘best’ rivers, marshes and lakes, are secretive and hidden from the casual passer-by.

“The exhilaration of climbing a peak is replaced here by the discovery of a remote patch of silvery water on an autumnal evening; a marsh full of delicate flora; a wherry in full sail gliding noiselessly past.”

The work of Richard Denyer will sit alongside nine others including the current in-house photographer and designer Tom Barrett.

The exhibition has been curated by Broads Authority design and information supervisor Karen Sayer.

She said: “I have worked for the Broads Authority from its conception, and excluding a brief departure in between, I have been here ever since. “In that time I have seen many changes in the Broads and the Authority. What has remained consistent are the qualities which people love and strive to maintain.

“In these photos we’ve tried to capture the essence of the National Park. In some you’ll see nature, in some you’ll see people, and in some you’ll see heritage.

“They are all of the same things which people loved about the Broads when we first begun and what people still love about the Broads today.

“The photography exhibition is a celebration, and we hope as many people as possible will help us celebrate by coming along.”

The exhibition will run from 12pm to 6pm on Friday, March 29 and from 9am to 6pm from Saturday, March 30 to Tuesday, April 2.

Many of the photographs will be on sale with funds donated to charity Love the Broads.

