Why is there new street art on the prom at Hunstanton?

PUBLISHED: 13:06 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:16 08 July 2019

The new street art at Hunstanton Picture: Tim George

The new street art at Hunstanton Picture: Tim George

TIM GEORGE

Street art in a seaside town encourages locals and holidaymakers to splash with no trash.

Hunstanton seafront has welcomed a new piece of street artwork in a bid to highlight the importance of disposing of waste down the correct drain.

Following the success of last year's Blue Crab campaign in the resort, the artwork was designed with help from the local Hunstanton Primary School pupils.

Surface water or 'rain drains' are designed to take excess rain water away from roads and pavements and put it directly out to sea. Unfortunately, any waste substances wrongly put down these drains could end up polluting local beaches and bathing waters.

Last week, borough councillors heard waste being poured down drains could have cost the beach a coveted Blue Flag award for water quality.

Adam Worley, Anglian Water's coastal catchment manager, said: "Sadly, we know all too well the impact that pollution is having on our coastal environment. We see far too much waste disposed of along the seafront with worrying examples of sewage and other waste being wrongly emptied into our surface water drains in Norfolk.

"We want to raise awareness amongst residents and visitors to help everyone become a little bit more knowledgeable and vigilant. If they do, they'll be helping to protect our much-loved coastline."

Students across four classes submitted their artwork with the two overall winners for design and slogan closen by local artists. The artwork, which was launched on Tuesday, depicts a blue crab and seal in a traditional seaside scene surrounded by pollution, and has been painted along the promenade near the Waterside Bar.

Mr Worley said: "The new artwork has been designed by the students at Hunstanton Primary School, and we were delighted to have shared our knowledge with the environmental explorers of the future. We hope this artwork acts as a visual reminder to people, companies and contractors that these drains, are connected directly to the sea and are meant for rainwater only. We hope it will prevent any further issues in the future."

The water company also has two-minute beach clean boards in Hunstanton which encourage visitors to complete a quick clean-up.

