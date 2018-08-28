Almost 400 solar panels are to grace the roof of this council building

North Norfolk District Council is planning to spend £225,000 on putting 390 solar panels onto the roof of its headquarters in Cromer.

The authority expects a “substantial saving for every year after installation” from the array, which was approved at a full council meeting on November 21.

The 150-kilowatt photovoltaic array would reduce the council’s reliance on fossil fuels and cut its use of grid-supplied power by around 40pc.

A council spokesman said: “The council offices are perfectly suited to house solar panelling, we would love to see them installed in order to help our environment. Green energy is an essential part of the modern world.”

The council said the project would not only help the environment, but also cut council spending on fuel, meaning more cash could be freed up to invest in the district.

