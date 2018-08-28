Snowdrops will kick-start Norfolk open garden season

Snowdrops will be a welcome curtain raiser for the Norfolk National Gardens Scheme open garden season.

Three gardens will be opening next year and visitors will be able to enjoy the flower in its natural setting.

On Saturday, February 16, visitors can enjoy a walk through the woodland carpeted with snowdrops at Horstead House, near Coltishall.

And then on Sunday, February 24, people can experience a walk through snowdrops at Bagthorpe Hall, near East Rudham, followed by warming soup made from vegetables grown on the farm.

Opening on both February 24 and Sunday, March 3, there will be more than 90 varieties of snowdrop as well as a variety of other late winter flowers and shrubs on view at Chestnut Farm in West Beckham, near Sheringham.

County organiser Julia Stafford Allen said: “Everyone enjoys snowdrops and these gardens are a perfect excuse to get out with the whole family. Dogs are also welcome.”