Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Energy plant looks to expand with new substation

02 August, 2019 - 11:11
The Snetterton Renewable Energy Plant officially opened in 2017. Picture: Sonya Duncan

The Snetterton Renewable Energy Plant officially opened in 2017. Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

A biomass energy plant which has brought jobs and millions to the economy is looking to expand with the building of a new switch room.

The Snetterton Renewable Energy Plant officially opened in 2017. Picture: Sonya DuncanThe Snetterton Renewable Energy Plant officially opened in 2017. Picture: Sonya Duncan

The £173m Snetterton Renewable Energy Plant, situated just off the A11, generates 44MWh of electricity every hour - enough to supply 82,000 homes - through the burning of straw and woodchips.

Now, plant owners, BWSC East Anglia, have submitted plans to Breckland Council to build a sub-station switch room.

You may also want to watch:

The documents show two transformers that will be built alongside a main building and safety fencing.

Access will be available by pedestrians from the east and by vehicles on the west.

An objection has been lodged with the council over noise levels from the station. The resident said there is excess noise coming from the plant and fears that the new sub-station switch room will add to this.

A sub-station switch room transforms the voltage of electricity before it is sent to be used in homes.

Most Read

Grandparents and young children rescued from rising tide on Norfolk beach which has seen ‘several fatalities’

Nine people have been rescued from the incoming tide after becoming cut off on a Norfolk beach. Photo: Clifford Hicks

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

Is this a record? A house that’s been for sale for eight years

The property in Lords Lane, Burgh Castle which was first listed for sale in 2011 and is now reduced, priced at £17,500. Pic; Archant library.

Fisherman has seven days to remove part of metal barrier blocking access to beach

Nigel Turner, pictured, has criticised Mr Chambers for putting up the barrier at West Runton beach. Pictures: David Bale

‘She chose to be alone in the garden in a bid to protect us’ - daughter fighting to change law on assisted dying

Zoe Marley with a photograph of her mother. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Is this a record? A house that’s been for sale for eight years

The property in Lords Lane, Burgh Castle which was first listed for sale in 2011 and is now reduced, priced at £17,500. Pic; Archant library.

Couple’s lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

Fisherman has seven days to remove part of metal barrier blocking access to beach

Nigel Turner, pictured, has criticised Mr Chambers for putting up the barrier at West Runton beach. Pictures: David Bale

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Grandparents and young children rescued from rising tide on Norfolk beach which has seen ‘several fatalities’

Nine people have been rescued from the incoming tide after becoming cut off on a Norfolk beach. Photo: Clifford Hicks

Teenager threatened with knife at Norwich bus station

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk man fined for being drunk while driving mobility scooter

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘She chose to be alone in the garden in a bid to protect us’ - daughter fighting to change law on assisted dying

Zoe Marley with a photograph of her mother. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists