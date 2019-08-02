Energy plant looks to expand with new substation

The Snetterton Renewable Energy Plant officially opened in 2017. Picture: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

A biomass energy plant which has brought jobs and millions to the economy is looking to expand with the building of a new switch room.

The £173m Snetterton Renewable Energy Plant, situated just off the A11, generates 44MWh of electricity every hour - enough to supply 82,000 homes - through the burning of straw and woodchips.

Now, plant owners, BWSC East Anglia, have submitted plans to Breckland Council to build a sub-station switch room.

The documents show two transformers that will be built alongside a main building and safety fencing.

Access will be available by pedestrians from the east and by vehicles on the west.

An objection has been lodged with the council over noise levels from the station. The resident said there is excess noise coming from the plant and fears that the new sub-station switch room will add to this.

A sub-station switch room transforms the voltage of electricity before it is sent to be used in homes.