Neighbours' misery as 'mountain' of rubbish left in front garden

The pile of rubbish in Silver Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant Archant

Neighbours have hit out at a "mountain of rubbish" left festering in a front garden on their street.

One woman said the problem is so bad at Silver Road, Norwich, that it is attracting rats to the area.

But the city council said a contractor had now been paid to clear the waste.

When this newspaper visited the property on Sunday, October 27, piles of black bin bags were stacked on top of overflowing wheelie bins which were hanging over the garden wall.

There was also a bad smell.

The occupier of the house did not want to comment but said the council were visiting this week.

A council spokesman said staff have been in regular contact with the occupier to resolve the issues.

More recently, officers visited the property on Tuesday, October 29.

"During that visit we were made aware that a contractor has been paid to come by and clear the garden," the spokesman said.

"We very much hope this solves the problem but we will continue to work with this resident to try and prevent the issue reoccurring.

"Our priority remains the safety and wellbeing of all our residents so we will keep residents informed with updates if they've been in touch with us about their concerns."

One neighbour said she has been complaining about the rubbish since August.

She said: "The mountain of rubbish in the front garden has to be seen to be believed. It is, seriously, like a slum.

"Nothing has been done and there are now rats breeding in the pile. Some of the waste is used nappies which was attracting flies over the summer."

In an email exchange, dated Friday, October 18, the council's area management officer told the neighbour: "We are working through a plan of action with our waste contractors and are looking into options that will stop the issues from occurring again."

According to its website, the council refuses to collect bins with open lids and excess bags of waste left on the side.

Another woman in Silver Road, who did not want to be named, said the rubbish sometimes spilled onto the road. "It doesn't cause me any issues, but it does smell and it looks horrible," she said.

"This is a nice street so looking at that isn't very nice."