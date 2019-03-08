'Mountain' of rubbish cleared from front garden after complaints

The pile of rubbish in Silver Road, Norwich - pictured here on October 27 - has been cleared. Picture: Archant Archant

A "mountain" of rubbish that was left in the front garden for months has been cleared.

Last week, neighbours in Silver Road, north Norwich, complained of rats and a bad smell coming from the pile of waste stacked on top of wheelie bins outside a terraced home.

One woman said she has been complaining to the city council about the rubbish since August.

On Wednesday, October 30, Norwich City Council said a contractor had been paid to clear the rubbish.

At the time a spokesman said: "Our priority remains the safety and wellbeing of all our residents so we will keep residents informed with updates if they've been in touch with us about their concerns."

One week later, the excess rubbish bags had been cleared.

According to its website, the council refuses to collect bins with open lids and excess bags of waste left on the side.

It has not responded to requests for comment.