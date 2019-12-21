Video

WATCH: Bird of prey pops in to check out nesting spot

A still from the nest box camera of the peregrine being seen for the first time since it was cleaned out. Picture: Cromer Peregrine Project Archant

A sighting of one of Cromer's winged residents starting to prepare its nest has delighted volunteers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The town's peregrine project shared a video of one of the falcon's dropping by the nest box at Cromer Parish Church last Sunday (December 14) and has been viewed nearly 4,000 times on Facebook.

It is the first time one of the birds have been seen since volunteers cleared out the box earlier this month and its actions have prompted the group to say it looks good for 2020.

The pair of peregrines caused quite a stir last year when they were spotted setting up house at the church.

Cromer Peregrine Project set up a nesting box towards the end of March resulting in three eggs being laid.

All of the eggs hatched and fledged, resulting in success for the new parents.

Chris Skipper, who set up the group with his partner Kim, said the group will be waiting to see if the pair will begin laying eggs in mid-March.

Towards the end of the clip, the female peregrine begins to make a scrape in the bottom left of the screen, showing she is comfortable to make the box a nest site.

It is called a scrape as the male and female will scrape a depression by kicking back with their legs to prevent the eggs from rolling and keep in heat during the incubation stage.

Mr Skipper said: "It's a prime location. It's positive they have had three eggs, they have all hatched and all fledged. There is no reason to leave, they will protect the space from any birds or peregrines that come near.

"It's all looking good for 2020."