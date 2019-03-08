Search

Free parking for shoppers in Sheringham while sinkhole repairs are carried out

PUBLISHED: 11:39 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:10 19 June 2019

Free parking for shoppers will be on offer from Saturday, to offset the loss of spaces in High Street while sinkhole repairs are carried out. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Archant

Sheringham shoppers are to get 30 minutes of free parking from this weekend, to offset the spaces lost as a result of the closure of High Street while repairs to the sinkhole which opened up in the road on May 25 are carried out.

Engineers are digging eight metres beneath the ground in order to repair a sewage pipe under the Sheringham sinkhole. Picture: KAREN BETHELLEngineers are digging eight metres beneath the ground in order to repair a sewage pipe under the Sheringham sinkhole. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Following a request from Sheringham Town Council, North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) has agreed to offer half-an-hour's free parking at the 115-space Morris Street car park, behind High Street, from Saturday.

Town mayor Madeleine Ashcroft said the decision demonstrated NNDC's support for the town during what was a difficult time, and its commitment to the Sheringham is Open For Business campaign, which the Eastern Daily Press and North Norfolk News are running in partnership with the town council and local traders.

"It also acknowledges the importance of free short-term parking to the success of the town centre," she added.

Those using the car park will need to obtain a ticket from the pay and display machine for short stays, with payment applying for longer stays.

