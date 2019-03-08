Countryside-loving couple take the lead with new alpaca walking initiative

Glamping site owner Beckie Farrow, who is offering alpacas walks around the north Norfolk countryside. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

A Norfolk couple whose shared love of the outdoor life led to them setting up a successful glamping business have launched a new initiative, after buying a herd of 10 alpacas named after famous rock stars.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Glamping site owners Edward and Beckie Farrow, who are offering alpacas walks around the north Norfolk countryside. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Glamping site owners Edward and Beckie Farrow, who are offering alpacas walks around the north Norfolk countryside. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Beckie and Edward Farrow, who live with their son Freddy, 5, and daughter Phoebe, 3, on a woodland smallholding just outside Sheringham, came up with the idea of offering luxury family camping holidays two years ago, and launched Bumblebarn Bell Tents at Sheringwood in April 2018.

Their campsite, which boasts a fully equipped shared kitchen, a children's playhouse and mud kitchen, showers, toilets and four tents kitted out with lighting, soft furnishings, carpets, kettles and double beds, has been fully booked since.

Alpacas walks around the north Norfolk countryside with Bumblebarn Bell Tents. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Alpacas walks around the north Norfolk countryside with Bumblebarn Bell Tents. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

"It has gone really well," Mrs Farrow said. "People just seem to love it and what is nice is that the same families come back, which is lovely."

After her vet suggested adding a couple of alpacas to her collection of ponies and rescue hens, Mrs Farrow hit on the idea of offering walking experiences to campers.

Ten-year-old Olivia taking Lemmy the alpaca for a stroll around Beeston Common. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Ten-year-old Olivia taking Lemmy the alpaca for a stroll around Beeston Common. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

"I thought it would be something fun and different and went off to get three alpacas, but ended up with 10," she said. "They are very expressive, funny animals, they each have their own personality and they are extremely soft and fluffy, which people love."

The family herd - including Freddie, Lemmy, Bowie, Siouxsie and Whitney - has since proved a major attraction, with both adults and children lining up to lead them on leisurely strolls through the woods overlooking Sheringham to Beeston Common, where Mr Farrow's father, Francis, has been honorary warden for more than 40 years.

Alpacas walks around the north Norfolk countryside with Bumblebarn Bell Tents. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Alpacas walks around the north Norfolk countryside with Bumblebarn Bell Tents. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Mrs Farrow has also taken three of the group on visits to residential homes and is planning to make use of their fleeces, which will be turned into knitting wool by the East Anglia Alpaca Mill, near Acle.

"With their great big eyes, they really are lovely animals and it is a fantastic experience for people to walk with them and see the wonderful north Norfolk countryside at the same time," she said.

Glamping site owner Beckie Farrow, who is offering alpacas walks around the north Norfolk countryside. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Glamping site owner Beckie Farrow, who is offering alpacas walks around the north Norfolk countryside. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

To find out more about alpacas walks, or glamping at Bumblebarn, visit www.bumblebarnbelltents.co.uk

or phone 07500 003612

Six-year-old Ava with Bowie the alpaca. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Six-year-old Ava with Bowie the alpaca. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Six-year-old Ava with Bowie the alpaca. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Six-year-old Ava with Bowie the alpaca. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Freddy the alpaca strikes a pose. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Freddy the alpaca strikes a pose. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Alpacas walks around the north Norfolk countryside with Bumblebarn Bell Tents. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Alpacas walks around the north Norfolk countryside with Bumblebarn Bell Tents. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Lemmy the alpaca. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Lemmy the alpaca. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Glamping site Bumblebarn Bell Tents, which has been fully booked since being set up by Sheringham couple Edward and Beckie Farrow a year ago. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Glamping site Bumblebarn Bell Tents, which has been fully booked since being set up by Sheringham couple Edward and Beckie Farrow a year ago. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

You may also want to watch: