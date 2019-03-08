Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Countryside-loving couple take the lead with new alpaca walking initiative

PUBLISHED: 16:44 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:53 27 August 2019

Glamping site owner Beckie Farrow, who is offering alpacas walks around the north Norfolk countryside. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Glamping site owner Beckie Farrow, who is offering alpacas walks around the north Norfolk countryside. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Archant

A Norfolk couple whose shared love of the outdoor life led to them setting up a successful glamping business have launched a new initiative, after buying a herd of 10 alpacas named after famous rock stars.

Glamping site owners Edward and Beckie Farrow, who are offering alpacas walks around the north Norfolk countryside. Photo: KAREN BETHELLGlamping site owners Edward and Beckie Farrow, who are offering alpacas walks around the north Norfolk countryside. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Beckie and Edward Farrow, who live with their son Freddy, 5, and daughter Phoebe, 3, on a woodland smallholding just outside Sheringham, came up with the idea of offering luxury family camping holidays two years ago, and launched Bumblebarn Bell Tents at Sheringwood in April 2018.

Their campsite, which boasts a fully equipped shared kitchen, a children's playhouse and mud kitchen, showers, toilets and four tents kitted out with lighting, soft furnishings, carpets, kettles and double beds, has been fully booked since.

Alpacas walks around the north Norfolk countryside with Bumblebarn Bell Tents. Photo: KAREN BETHELLAlpacas walks around the north Norfolk countryside with Bumblebarn Bell Tents. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

"It has gone really well," Mrs Farrow said. "People just seem to love it and what is nice is that the same families come back, which is lovely."

After her vet suggested adding a couple of alpacas to her collection of ponies and rescue hens, Mrs Farrow hit on the idea of offering walking experiences to campers.

Ten-year-old Olivia taking Lemmy the alpaca for a stroll around Beeston Common. Photo: KAREN BETHELLTen-year-old Olivia taking Lemmy the alpaca for a stroll around Beeston Common. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

"I thought it would be something fun and different and went off to get three alpacas, but ended up with 10," she said. "They are very expressive, funny animals, they each have their own personality and they are extremely soft and fluffy, which people love."

The family herd - including Freddie, Lemmy, Bowie, Siouxsie and Whitney - has since proved a major attraction, with both adults and children lining up to lead them on leisurely strolls through the woods overlooking Sheringham to Beeston Common, where Mr Farrow's father, Francis, has been honorary warden for more than 40 years.

Alpacas walks around the north Norfolk countryside with Bumblebarn Bell Tents. Photo: KAREN BETHELLAlpacas walks around the north Norfolk countryside with Bumblebarn Bell Tents. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Mrs Farrow has also taken three of the group on visits to residential homes and is planning to make use of their fleeces, which will be turned into knitting wool by the East Anglia Alpaca Mill, near Acle.

"With their great big eyes, they really are lovely animals and it is a fantastic experience for people to walk with them and see the wonderful north Norfolk countryside at the same time," she said.

Glamping site owner Beckie Farrow, who is offering alpacas walks around the north Norfolk countryside. Photo: KAREN BETHELLGlamping site owner Beckie Farrow, who is offering alpacas walks around the north Norfolk countryside. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

To find out more about alpacas walks, or glamping at Bumblebarn, visit www.bumblebarnbelltents.co.uk

or phone 07500 003612

Six-year-old Ava with Bowie the alpaca. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSix-year-old Ava with Bowie the alpaca. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Six-year-old Ava with Bowie the alpaca. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSix-year-old Ava with Bowie the alpaca. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Freddy the alpaca strikes a pose. Photo: KAREN BETHELLFreddy the alpaca strikes a pose. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Alpacas walks around the north Norfolk countryside with Bumblebarn Bell Tents. Photo: KAREN BETHELLAlpacas walks around the north Norfolk countryside with Bumblebarn Bell Tents. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Lemmy the alpaca. Photo: KAREN BETHELLLemmy the alpaca. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Glamping site Bumblebarn Bell Tents, which has been fully booked since being set up by Sheringham couple Edward and Beckie Farrow a year ago. Photo: KAREN BETHELLGlamping site Bumblebarn Bell Tents, which has been fully booked since being set up by Sheringham couple Edward and Beckie Farrow a year ago. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Late night explosion ‘lights up’ Norwich sky

An explosion happened at the old Colman's Mustard factory on Monday night. Picture: PA Images

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk

File photo of heavy rain causing flash flooding in Norfolk. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Bookings pour in for Norfolk hotel after it features on national TV

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb reveals he will not fight another election

Norman Lamb at his home in Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Two men and three children trapped 15 feet in the air on fairground ride

Five people were left stranded on a ride at the Oulton Broad Gala Day after it broke down. Photo: Submitted

Man married ‘woman of his dreams’ at bedside hours before dying from cancer

Jonathan Thomas, from Great Yarmouth, with his wife Joanna. Photo: Jane Soares

Popular restaurant to close after four years

Ad feature.. Shish, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Late night explosion ‘lights up’ Norwich sky

An explosion happened at the old Colman's Mustard factory on Monday night. Picture: PA Images

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk

File photo of heavy rain causing flash flooding in Norfolk. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Town would not welcome 117 ‘good looking’ homes, warns councillor

The proposed development site for 117 new homes in Watton submitted to Breckland Council by Tesni Homes. Photo Tesni Homes/ Google

Police officer who stole dead man’s bank cards and ID spared prison

Oliver Darby arriving at Inner London Crown Court. Picture: UK LAW NEWS

‘Gross breach of trust’ - man who secretly filmed women in swimming pool changing rooms spared jail

Steven Bacon has been spared jail after admitting filming women changing at Riverside swimming pool. Picture: Archant

Man directs traffic in busy town centre due to signs mix-up

Tony Smith-Howell directing traffic in North Walsham. Pictures: supplied by Tony Howell-Smith

Norwich Airport lands multi-million pound investment

(L-R) James Shipley, finance director at KLM UK Engineering; Peter van der Horst managing director at KLM UK Engineering; Richard Pace, managing director at Norwich Airport; Mark Thomas finance director at Satys Air Livery UK; Paul Woods, sales director at Satys Air Livery UK. Picture: Jon Rogers
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists