Seal pups spotted at Norfolk beach as pupping season gets underway

A newborn grey seal pup on the beach at Horsey in Norfolk, where the pupping season is in full swing. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

A number of newborn seal pups have been spotted rolling and playing in the sand at a beach in Norfolk as the pupping season gets into full swing.

The newborns have been captured alongside their mothers at Horsey beach.

Volunteers have already counted close to 200 pups on beaches since the pupping season began.

It is hoped that this year conservationists will see more than 2,000 seals.

The Atlantic Grey Seals come to give birth to their pups in Norfolk every autumn, and stay on the sandy beaches for around three months.

Over a few weeks the pups shed their white coat for new waterproof mottled coat.

They then make their way into the sea to learn how to swim and feed themselves as they gain independence.

A voluntary beach closure was put in place at the beach at the start of November in preparation for the pupping season.

Three years ago the first ever recorded twin seal pups were born at Horsey sending waves of excitement across the world.

And remarkably it looks as if the same has happened again - with possibly the same mother creating the world’s second ever recorded set of identical seal siblings.