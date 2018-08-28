Search

Advanced search
Video

Seal pups spotted at Norfolk beach as pupping season gets underway

PUBLISHED: 11:07 19 November 2018

A newborn grey seal pup on the beach at Horsey in Norfolk, where the pupping season is in full swing. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

A newborn grey seal pup on the beach at Horsey in Norfolk, where the pupping season is in full swing. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

A number of newborn seal pups have been spotted rolling and playing in the sand at a beach in Norfolk as the pupping season gets into full swing.

The newborns have been captured alongside their mothers at Horsey beach.

Volunteers have already counted close to 200 pups on beaches since the pupping season began.

A newborn grey seal pup on the beach at Horsey in Norfolk, where the pupping season is in full swing. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA WireA newborn grey seal pup on the beach at Horsey in Norfolk, where the pupping season is in full swing. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

It is hoped that this year conservationists will see more than 2,000 seals.

The Atlantic Grey Seals come to give birth to their pups in Norfolk every autumn, and stay on the sandy beaches for around three months.

A grey seal with her newborn pup the beach at Horsey in Norfolk, where the pupping season is now in full swing. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA WireA grey seal with her newborn pup the beach at Horsey in Norfolk, where the pupping season is now in full swing. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Over a few weeks the pups shed their white coat for new waterproof mottled coat.

They then make their way into the sea to learn how to swim and feed themselves as they gain independence.

A grey seal with her pup on the beach at Horsey in Norfolk, where the pupping season is now in full swing. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA WireA grey seal with her pup on the beach at Horsey in Norfolk, where the pupping season is now in full swing. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

A voluntary beach closure was put in place at the beach at the start of November in preparation for the pupping season.

Three years ago the first ever recorded twin seal pups were born at Horsey sending waves of excitement across the world.

A newborn grey seal pup on the beach at Horsey in Norfolk, where the pupping season is in full swing. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA WireA newborn grey seal pup on the beach at Horsey in Norfolk, where the pupping season is in full swing. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

And remarkably it looks as if the same has happened again - with possibly the same mother creating the world’s second ever recorded set of identical seal siblings.

Most Read

Updated Driver killed after car hits tree

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Updated Body found in search for missing teenager

Matthew Strasbaugh's body was found at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Oops! Chemical alert caused by running club scattering flour in town centre

Members of the Bicester and Norfolk Hash House Harriers with one of their flour markers which was cordoned off Picture: Chris Bishop

Boat sinks after catching fire in the Broads

Firefighters and the Coastguard tackled a boat fire in Barton Turf. Picture: HM Coastguard Bacton

Updated Driver suffers serious injuries in collision with digger

The crash happened near to the Walnut Tree Pub in Worlington Picture: GOOGLE

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Wintry showers due as cold snap grips the region

Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Witness appeal following fatal crash in Brooke

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell

Driver crashes into air force base and flees scene

The driver hit the fence line at RAF Lakenheath Picture: GREGG BROWN

Do you know this wanted man? Police appeal for help

Paul Sayer. Photo: Norfolk police

‘Dangerous’ illegal advertising trailers removed by council

Illegal advertising is being targeted by South Norfolk Council. PHOTO: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast