Adorable seal pup poses for the camera on Norfolk beach

PUBLISHED: 11:50 05 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:18 05 January 2019

A photo of the seal pup on Waxham beach by Emma Macmillan. Picture: EMMA MACMILLAN

A photo of the seal pup on Waxham beach by Emma Macmillan. Picture: EMMA MACMILLAN

Trying to get animals to sit still and smile for the camera can be like trying to get blood out of a stone.

But this little seal pup was more than happy to pose when photography student Emma Macmillan encountered it on a Norfolk beach.

The 17-year-old captured these stunning images while walking along Waxham beach in north Norfolk, at around 11am on January 2.

Emma said she planned to use the shots in a school project aimed at opening people’s eyes to Norfolk’s beauty and the need to preserve it.

Emma, who is in her second year of A Levels at Gorleston’s East Norfolk Sixth Form College, said she thought the world was “turning into a rubbish bin” and only a “very small minority” was doing anything about it.

The seal pup on Waxham beach looking into the distance. Picture: EMMA MACMILLAN

She said: “It feels like everyone is blind to the true extent of the world’s environmental problems.

“Norfolk wouldn’t be the same without its beautiful Broads, fields, countryside, beaches, and woods and the animals that live within them.

“Plastic pollution in the ocean is getting out of control and so much marine life, including the seals which are born on our Norfolk beaches, are ending up dead.

“Soon our environment will be unbearable, and it will be too late to make amends.”

Another close-up of the seal pup on Waxham beach by Emma Macmillan. Picture: EMMA MACMILLAN

Emma said she hoped to become a professional photographer.

After college, she wants to do a gap year and volunteer abroad to help protect endangered species and prevent deforestation.

She said: “I hope that one day my photos will reach all around the world and help to educate people why we need to change our ways.

“I really want to be a part of the population who voices my view in my photography and help show people how much we need to change our ways, or we will regret it.”

Student Emma Macmillan hipes to help save the environment with her photography. Picture: SUPPLIED BY EMMA MACMILLAN

Common and grey seals are a regular sight on Norfolk beaches including at Waxham/Horsey, Blakeney Point and the sandbanks off Hunstanton.

But the animals, which mostly breed in winter, are facing increasing challenges from environmental pollution, with at least two being rescued after having frisbees stuck around their necks in recent years.

