Seal put down after dog attack on north Norfolk beach

Seal and Shore Watch UK said it received calls of a seal being attacked by a dog on the beach.

Vets had to put down two seals last week, including one injured in a dog attack.

Wildlife rescue group Seal and Shore Watch UK posted on Facebook to say they had received three calls on Friday, August 2 with reports that a dog had attacked a harbour seal pup on Sea Palling beach.

They estimated that the pup was about six to eight weeks old.

In the post, the organisation said the dog owner did not report the incident, stating: "They just walked away not caring that the pup was now extremely vulnerable and not moving."

The seal had to be put down due to the severity of the injuries, including internal injuries, following the attack.

The rescue group urged dog owners to take responsibility for their animals in public places.

The Facebook post continued: "There are far too many incidents on our beaches concerning dogs and seal pups. On many occasions, already this summer, our medics have gone out to a pup to be told that a dog has chased the poor little thing into the sea."

Meanwhile, they also said they received calls over a second pup at Cart Gap, in Happisburgh, on the same day, which was unwell and was later put down.

They said the pup had a "really bad mouth infection" and was dehydrated.