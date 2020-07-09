‘It’s unwalkable’ - man could’ve been injured by thistles on overgrown path

The footpath between Waxham Road and the old school in Sea Palling which has become overgrown. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske Casey Cooper-Fiske

A man’s whose visit to hospital could have been caused by a thistle cut has called for the council to cut back an overgrown path.

Peter Davis, 65, of Sea Palling has called the public footpath between Waxham Road and the old school “unwalkable” after doctors revealed to him in hospital last week that an injury sustained to his hand while cutting a piece of metal could have been inflected when he caught the hand on a nettle.

Mr Davis says he has to ask Sea Palling Parish Council to cut the bushes every year, adding that the thistles and brambles were a hazard to parents with buggies and the village’s elderly community forcing them to walk on the road.

Mr Davis’ wife, Lian Davis, said she regularly sees elderly people tripping over the debris.

Mrs Davis said: “This poor old lady has tripped over brambles several times and caught her stockings and she can’t walk anywhere else other than the flat ground on the road, and she had a nasty fall trying to get to the beach once and had to be rescued by a local builder.

“It’s not just her though, it’s dangerous to the general public really, because when the brambles come up, they come up and get you.”

Mr Davis added that the issue with overgrown plants was being added to by cars parking on the path making it even more difficult for walkers to stay off the road.

He said: “We have the same argument every year with the council.

You get a lot of old people walking down the path and I think it’s about time the council did their bit and got it cut, but why should we have to keep begging for it?

“My hand all flared up and doctors said it could’ve been caused by this, it shouldn’t happen, should it?

“Everybody along here is just fed up with it, but what can we do about it, we keep asking the council?”

A Sea Palling Parish Council spokesman said: “A few weeks ago one of the members received a complaint about the footpaths and this was reported. The parish council is not responsible for paths but we do, out of courtesy to residents, report matters when they are brought to our attention, but they should do this themselves.

“Normally, the county council do an excellent job but these people should perhaps be reminded that throughout the lockdown, on a skeleton staff, the Norfolk County Council employees have done an excellent job in keeping everything running.

“There is most certainly a backlog but in the very difficult spring and early summer weather we are having I think most reasonable people would be sympathetic.”

Norfolk County Council have been approached for comment.