Meet Squirt - the penguin who was hatched in lockdown

Hunstanton Sealife Centre re opens after lock down and has a new baby penguin Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

Two penguins are celebrating the pitter patter of tiny flippers after hatching an egg during lockdown.

Whilst Sea Life Hunstanton has been quiet and peaceful, proud parents Conker and Sushi have welcomed a little chick.

Born on May 21, the new arrival is the first for its parents, who were also hatched at Sea Life attractions.

The animal care team at Hunstanton have been have been keeping a close eye on its progress but say Conker and Sushi have been doing a wonderful job and the chick has been feeding well and meeting all its weight targets. Weighing just 90g at birth, the same as four of the classic chocolate biscuits named after the sea creatures, it is now becoming quite the cheeky character.

Staff at the centre learned very early on that this little one has developed its own very special defence mechanism. Penguins are well known for their ability to project their droppings and this chick loves taking aim at the staff during weighing, earning it the nickname Squirt.

“We have all learned to aim the danger zone away from us or face the consequences” says aquarist Lucy Frusher.

“This chick has kept us all smiling through the long days that we have been closed. We could’t wait to share our exciting news with all our visitors when we reopened.”

Staff won’t know the sex of the chick until it is old enough for DNA testing to be carried out. Penguins do not reveal their gender outwardly so staff will have to wait a few months longer before they find out whether Squirt is a boy or girl.

For now, the team are excited to discover what mischief Squirt will get up to over the coming months as it takes its first waddle out of the nest.

