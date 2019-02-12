Fly-tipping campaign comes to Sprowston

A campaign offering help and advice on the legal disposal of waste is coming to Sprowston.

The SCRAP fly-tipping campaign aims to remind people to ensure their waste is being taken away for disposal by a licenced carrier.

People can do this by checking for a waste carrier’s licence or by looking the company up on the Environment Agency website.

The campaign will be at the Tesco store on Blue Boar Lane on Friday, February 22.

It is being delivered locally by the Norfolk Waste Partnership, which is made up of the eight councils in the county.

Following a launch in Norwich on January 31, the SCRAP fly-tipping campaign is now being taken across the districts, giving people the chance to find out more about what their options and responsibilities are when disposing of their waste and reminding them of their duty of care.

Officers from Broadland District Council will be at Tesco from 11am with a mock fly-tip.