Fly tipping campaign comes to King’s Lynn
Archant
The SCRAP fly-tipping campaign comes to King’s Lynn today, offering help and advice on the legal disposal of waste.
SCRAP reminds people to check their waste is being taken away for disposal by a licensed carrier, by checking for a waste carrier’s licence or looking the company up on the Environment Agency website.
West Norfolk council officers will be at New Conduit Street from 9am until 1pm with a mock fly-tip, offering advice on everything from checking for a waste carrier’s licence to reporting fly-tipping.
Principal environmental health officer Mark Whitmore said: “We all dislike fly-tipping, west Norfolk is a beautiful area and we’d like to keep it that way.”
In 2017-18, there were more than 15,000 fly-tips across Norfolk, at an estimated cost to the taxpayer of over £830,000.
More than 4,000 investigations were undertaken costing an estimated £225,000.
Comments have been disabled on this article.