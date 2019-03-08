Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

They’re back - joy as sand martins seen nesting at cliffs as netting is removed

PUBLISHED: 12:24 14 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:24 14 April 2019

The removal of the bird netting on Bacton cliffs continuing on Sunday. Picture: NNDC

The removal of the bird netting on Bacton cliffs continuing on Sunday. Picture: NNDC

Archant

Sand martins have been seen nesting on Bacton cliffs as netting put in place by a council continues to be removed.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) said that removal of the bird netting, installed along a 1.3km stretch of the cliffs to stop birds nesting before work started on the Bacton/Walcott Coastal Management Sandscaping scheme, is continuing throughout today.

In a tweet, it said: “Netting removal as agreed with @RSPBintheEast continues Sunday morning, both on the cliff face with rope access and on the lower sections, by beach level access. Please be careful at the foot of the cliffs if watching.”

The placing of the netting designed to keep the birds away while 1.8 million cubic metres of sand is pumped onto the beaches to protect the coastline from erosion sparked outrage, which included protests and the RSPB calling for it to be removed.

NNDC announced on Tuesday, April 9 that it would instruct contractors to remove the upper level of the netting from the cliffs and people have taken to social media to celebrate seeing sand martins once again nesting on the cliffs.

Professor Ben Garrod tweeted: “Ahhhh what brilliant news! The #sandmartins are back! What a result.”

NestsNOTNets also tweeted: “#BactonSandscaping #SandMartins have been seen nesting in the uncovered holes this morning! So emotional! Thank you everyone! Now we must keep up the pressure to get all the upper nets removed!”

A video of some of the sand martins on the cliffs was also posted on Twitter by NorfolkBea.

In a statement, NNDC said: “Protection will be retained in the agreed areas over existing burrowing holes and potential nesting sites, however extensive areas will be removed.

“It has always been the intention to ensure the safety of this group of birds and its wider habitat – which stretches several kilometres to the north west of the site, through Paston, Mundesley and beyond towards Trimingham.”

The issue was also discussed on BBC Radio 2 where it was debated by presenter Vanessa Feltz and BBC Radio Norfolk’s Bob Carter.

Speaking earlier this week, the leader of NNDC Sarah Butikofer said she was “saddened and disappointed that apparent misunderstandings between council officers and the RSPB have brought us to this position” and that “concern for the conservation of bird, animal and marine life is of the utmost importance to me, and is at the heart of the Bacton-Walcott Sandscaping project”.

Most Read

Dramatic photo shows aftermath of ‘youths lighting a fire’ in forest

The scene after the fire at Mildenhall Woods. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

These Norfolk firms have been named and shamed by HMRC for unpaid tax

The Government publishes the details of tax defaulters across the UK every few months to influence behaviour by discouraging non-compliance. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphot

Parents’ emotional plea for information on missing hours before son’s death

Bill and Gloria Rouse who are trying to find out what happened in the final hours of the life of their son Steven Rouse whose body was discovered in Bunwell. Picture: Simon Parkin

Coach carrying children failed to stop at A11 red lights

The driver of a coach carrying children failed to stop at newly installed traffic lights at the Fiveways roundabout on the A11. Picture: Getty

‘It was like a miniature Jaws’ - dog walker finds mini shark washed up on the beach

Sean Hall was walking his dog along Pakefield beach when he saw a mini shark - suspected to be a porbeagle - washed up on the beach. Picture: Sean Hall

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

These Norfolk firms have been named and shamed by HMRC for unpaid tax

The Government publishes the details of tax defaulters across the UK every few months to influence behaviour by discouraging non-compliance. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphot

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Three places in Norfolk named among best to live in UK

Blakeney has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Photo: Christopher Keeley

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coach carrying children failed to stop at A11 red lights

The driver of a coach carrying children failed to stop at newly installed traffic lights at the Fiveways roundabout on the A11. Picture: Getty

Parents’ emotional plea for information on missing hours before son’s death

Bill and Gloria Rouse who are trying to find out what happened in the final hours of the life of their son Steven Rouse whose body was discovered in Bunwell. Picture: Simon Parkin

Promoting a Premier city: How the world will be watching the comeback club

Teemu Pukki celebrates - but could his goals bring more than just Premier League football to Norwich? Picture by Paul Chesterton

Dramatic photo shows aftermath of ‘youths lighting a fire’ in forest

The scene after the fire at Mildenhall Woods. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

They’re back - joy as sand martins seen nesting at cliffs as netting is removed

The removal of the bird netting on Bacton cliffs continuing on Sunday. Picture: NNDC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists