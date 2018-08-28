Search

Advanced search

Norfolk safari park set for go-ahead

PUBLISHED: 10:11 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:47 23 November 2018

Edward Pope, who hopes to crteate a safari park, with a water buffalo Picture: Ian Burt

Edward Pope, who hopes to crteate a safari park, with a water buffalo Picture: Ian Burt

Plans for a safari park in west Norfolk look set to get the go ahead.

Councillors are being recommended to approve proposals to fence in a former quarry at Tottenhill, near King’s Lynn, and turn it into a wildlife reserve.

Owner Edward Pope hopes to introduce animals and birds including markhor, zebra, buck, ibex, wildebeest great bustards and flamingos to the site, beside the A10.

A report to councillors says: “The applicant, Mr Pope, has spent a considerable amount of his time carrying out conservation projects globally.

“He is passionate about the conservation of endangered animals and birds and has for several years provided a refuge and breeding programme for deer and antelope.

“Now he wants to build on that work by expanding this refuge to create an inspirational centre for education, visitor experiences that people can enjoy, and a site for extraordinary wildlife

encounters.”

Visitors would tour the site in four-seater electric buggies. A reception area would be housed in a caravan.

The planning report adds: “Mr Pope has spent a considerable amount of his time carrying out conservation projects globally. This has led to him to develop a breeding programme to protect endangered species, many of which are already extinct in the wild.

“A number of such animals, including 55 water buffalo and over 200 deer and antelope currently reside on land around Watlington including at Mr Pope’s home.”

No objections have been received from the Environment Agency, Natural England or Norfolk Wildlife Trust.

Ward councillor Peter Hodson wrote in support: “I believe this is an exciting opportunity to provide a unique educational resource for the local community and in time make a meaningful contribution to the tourism and visitor economy in west Norfolk and King’s Lynn.”

Nineteen letters of objection have also been received, raising concerns including increased traffic on the A10 and surrounding roads, and loss of arable land.

Councillors will make a site visit before they discuss the application on Monday, December 3.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video US huntress sparks outrage with pictures from Norfolk shooting party

American huntress Larysa Switlyk led an all-female hunting party in Norfolk. Picture: Larysa Switlyk/Facebook

Revealed: The winners of the Norfolk Business Awards 2018, hosted by Katherine Ryan

Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Ciaran Nelson of Anglian Water who presented the Outstanding Achievement Award to Norwich Research Park. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

Inquest to take place following deaths of two men in A47 crash

Riki Boughen was the passenger in a Ford Transit van which collided with a coach on the A47. Picture: Rachel Rostron

Public told to avoid Norwich road after man seen ‘making threats’

Police have closed Bluebell Road in Norwich following reports of a man acting suspiciously in the area. Picture: Pete Walsh

Video ‘We will do our very best for you’ - Delia Smith makes pledge to Norwich City fans despite ‘huge financial challenge’

The Norwich City Football Club AGM. Delia Smith. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Public told to avoid Norwich road after man seen ‘making threats’

Police have closed Bluebell Road in Norwich following reports of a man acting suspiciously in the area. Picture: Pete Walsh

Body found in North Walsham believed to be that of missing man

Police have confirmed the body of a man was found in North Walsham this morning. Picture: library

Katherine Ryan reveals what comedians really think of Norfolk

Comedian Katherine Ryan hosting the Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.

Norfolk safari park set for go-ahead

Edward Pope, who hopes to crteate a safari park, with a water buffalo Picture: Ian Burt

Inquest to take place following deaths of two men in A47 crash

Riki Boughen was the passenger in a Ford Transit van which collided with a coach on the A47. Picture: Rachel Rostron
Rain

Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast