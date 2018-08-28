Norfolk safari park set for go-ahead

Edward Pope, who hopes to crteate a safari park, with a water buffalo Picture: Ian Burt

Plans for a safari park in west Norfolk look set to get the go ahead.

Councillors are being recommended to approve proposals to fence in a former quarry at Tottenhill, near King’s Lynn, and turn it into a wildlife reserve.

Owner Edward Pope hopes to introduce animals and birds including markhor, zebra, buck, ibex, wildebeest great bustards and flamingos to the site, beside the A10.

A report to councillors says: “The applicant, Mr Pope, has spent a considerable amount of his time carrying out conservation projects globally.

“He is passionate about the conservation of endangered animals and birds and has for several years provided a refuge and breeding programme for deer and antelope.

“Now he wants to build on that work by expanding this refuge to create an inspirational centre for education, visitor experiences that people can enjoy, and a site for extraordinary wildlife

encounters.”

Visitors would tour the site in four-seater electric buggies. A reception area would be housed in a caravan.

No objections have been received from the Environment Agency, Natural England or Norfolk Wildlife Trust.

Ward councillor Peter Hodson wrote in support: “I believe this is an exciting opportunity to provide a unique educational resource for the local community and in time make a meaningful contribution to the tourism and visitor economy in west Norfolk and King’s Lynn.”

Nineteen letters of objection have also been received, raising concerns including increased traffic on the A10 and surrounding roads, and loss of arable land.

Councillors will make a site visit before they discuss the application on Monday, December 3.