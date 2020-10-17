Video

Rare bird spotted ‘for first time in UK since 1990s’ on Norfolk coast

A Rufous Bush Chat bird spotted in Stiffkey, Norfolk Picture: Simon King/Twitter @UKTwitcher Archant

A bird called a rufous bush chat has been spotted on the north Norfolk coast, in what is believed to be the first sighting of the species in the British Isles since the 1990s.

The bird, also known as the rufous bush robin or a rufous-tailed scrub robin, was on the marshes at Stiffkey, near Wells, on Saturday morning.

Dick Filby, from Cringleford, who runs an information service called Rare Bird Alert, said it was only the ninth recorded sighting of such a bird in Britain and Ireland.

Mr Filby, who is in his 60s, said the bird likely took a “wrong turn” to end up in Norfolk.

He said: “At this time of year many birds across the Northern Hemisphere are migrating south.

“Insect-eating birds need to go somewhere they can find food for the winter, so they put on huge amounts of body fat up to double their weight, which they can use as an energy source to migrate.

“This one should have been travelling to tropical climes from south-west Europe, but ended up in Norfolk.”

Rufous bush chats feed mostly on insects caught on the ground.

Mr Filby said there was a sighting in the 1990s, but one of the most famous sightings of the species in Britain was at Butlin’s holiday camp in Skegness in 1963.

He said: “It spent eight days there, and people learned about it by postcard. Then people who received the postcards went and saw it - that was how things worked then.

“These days news travels far and wide in seconds flat.

“Many people have gone to see it because this is the first opportunity to see one in the UK, realistically since the 1960s.”

But Mr Filby said the rufous bush chat was separated from onlookers by one of the deep channels on the marsh, and visitors were doing their best to keep their distance from the bird, while sticking to social distancing rules.

Mr Filby said sightings of some migratory birds seemed to be getting more common.

He said: “With these easterly winds we’ve been getting a lot of unusual sightings of birds that have come quite a long way.

“There has been sigtings of the red-flanked bluetail. They used to be exceptionally rare in the UK as recently as the 1990s, but this season we’ve had several in Norfolk, so the times, they are a-changing.”