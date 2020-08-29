‘It made me cry’ - dozens of bags of insulation dumped on garden centre owner’s land

Gary Groucott found dozens of bags of insulation fly-tipped on his land off Long Road in Wymondham.

A business owner was left in tears after finding dozens of bags of insulation dumped on his land.

Gary Groucott found dozens of bags of insulation fly-tipped on his land off Long Road in Wymondham.

Gary Groucott, who runs Wymondham Garden Centre, discovered the rubbish on a field near his home on Saturday (August 29) morning.

Throughout the year, the four acres of land off Long Road is used for growing Christmas trees.

Mr Groucott walks his dogs across the fields every day and says the bags had not yet been dumped when his family drove past them on Friday evening.

Wymondham Garden Centre owner, Gary Groucott, found dozens of bags of insulation fly-tipped on his land off Long Road.

“It is absolutely amazing the mess that has been left behind,” he said. “When I saw the bags it genuinely made me cry - it was terrible to see.”

In an attempt to track down those responsible, he shared images of the fly-tip via the garden centre’s Facebook page and the post has already been shared more than 700 times.

Gary Groucott found dozens of bags of insulation fly-tipped on his land off Long Road in Wymondham.

Mr Groucott has even offered to treat a family of up to five people to a free breakfast at the centre’s coffee shop as a way of saying thank you for sharing if he tracks down who was responsible.

“Fortunately the reaction on Facebook has been incredible. The post on the garden centre page has been shared by hundreds of people and reached more than 14,000.

Wymondham Garden Centre owner, Gary Groucott, found dozens of bags of insulation fly-tipped on his land off Long Road.

“With a bit of luck, somebody might be able to point us in the direction of the person who has done this.”

Mr Groucott admits he is aware of past fly-tipping incidents in the area, but says being the victim is tough to contend with.

“Everyone knows this sort of thing goes and you see it occasionally on social media and in the news, but it makes it no less shocking when you are directly affected,” he added.

Gary Groucott found dozens of bags of insulation fly-tipped on his land off Long Road in Wymondham.

“A job has clearly been done somewhere, someone’s been asked to remove the rubbish and they’ve dumped it. Disposing of waste is something you take into account with the price of any work you are having done.

“Whoever’s responsible should be made to pick it up and pay to dispose of it properly. That is the rule and that is what everybody else does.

“It is just so careless and selfish for someone to do that, and it will affect wildlife and the environment as well. All the plastic is not just going to disappear.”