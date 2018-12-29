Search

Advanced search

Oh deer! RSPCA spends five hours ‘unwrapping’ tangled buck on Christmas Day

29 December, 2018 - 06:00
A deer stuck in a fence at Horsham St Faith on Christmas Day. Photo: RSPCA

A deer stuck in a fence at Horsham St Faith on Christmas Day. Photo: RSPCA

Archant

While most of us were unwrapping our presents on Christmas Day, RSPCA inspectors were tasked with untangling a deer from a fence.

The fence that a deer was stuck in at Horsham St Faith on Christmas Day. Photo: RSPCAThe fence that a deer was stuck in at Horsham St Faith on Christmas Day. Photo: RSPCA

RSPCA inspector Emily Astillberry and animal collection officer Paige Burnham rushed to help the buck which was spotted in Horsham St Faith, north of Norwich.

The stricken animal was pulling on around 15ft of fencing to get free after its antlers became tangled.

Inspector Astillberry said: “The young, male, fallow deer had snapped the fence in three places and had the fence, and a fence pole, wrapped tightly around his neck and antlers.

“It was still connected to the fence posts at the edge of the field in two places and he was pulling on around 15 feet of fencing while trying desperately to free himself but just getting more and more tangled.

A deer stuck in a fence at Horsham St Faith on Christmas Day. Photo: RSPCAA deer stuck in a fence at Horsham St Faith on Christmas Day. Photo: RSPCA

“We reduced the amount of loose fencing that the deer had to thrash around in so he was easier to approach and manage.

“Every time he came closer to the fence and his fencing went slack, we wrapped it around the fence posts of either side, gradually pulling him in and reducing his freedom.

“This was very difficult as he was constantly lurching all over the place and thrashing and jumping into the air trying to get free.”

The animal welfare charity’s rescuers were given a helping hand from a vet who sedated the deer.

A deer stuck in a fence at Horsham St Faith on Christmas Day. Photo: RSPCAA deer stuck in a fence at Horsham St Faith on Christmas Day. Photo: RSPCA

It gave them the chance to cut and untangle the fencing from around its antlers with a knife and wire cutters.

Inspector Astillberry added: “It was amazing how much he had got tangled and how tightly it was wrapped.

“Eventually, we were able to free him of the fencing completely and he staggered to his feet and made his way back into the woodland.

“We finished the rescue at 6pm, after arriving at 1pm, and made our way back to our vehicles, tired and in need of a mince pie.

A deer stuck in a fence at Horsham St Faith on Christmas Day. Photo: RSPCAA deer stuck in a fence at Horsham St Faith on Christmas Day. Photo: RSPCA

“It was hard, difficult, exhausting work but well worth every minute of our Christmas to see him free again at the end of our efforts.”

• Anyone who sees a wild animal trapped should call the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999

• The charity is asking the public to support its Kindness at Christmas campaign. To donate, visit www.rspca.org.uk/giftofkindness

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Family taken to hospital after car carrying Christmas gifts crashes on A47

The A47 near Necton. Photo: Google

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

People are being asked to park considerately in Winterton to avoid gridlock in Beach Road Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

More than 2,000 households were affected by power cuts on Christmas Day Picture: UK Power Networks

Family taken to hospital after car carrying Christmas gifts crashes on A47

The A47 near Necton. Photo: Google

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

This would top everything. Farke casts City in underdog role against Derby

Ben Marshall could come into Daniel Farke's thoughts for Derby's visit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

WATCH: Rough sleeper lashes out at 60-year-old woman in secluded city garage complex

The moment the rough sleeper goes over to look at the woman's bike. Photo: Submitted

‘I locked myself in’ - Mum describes terrifying attack on her car in middle of road

Holly Spalding with the damaged Audi Q3. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Norfolk breweries lead county’s challenge for supermarket’s Producer of the Year title

David and Rachel Holliday of Norfolk Brewhouse are among the finalists in the East of England Co-op Producer of the Year award for 2019. Picture: RAE SHIRLEY PHOTOGRAPHY

Oh deer! RSPCA spends five hours ‘unwrapping’ tangled buck on Christmas Day

A deer stuck in a fence at Horsham St Faith on Christmas Day. Photo: RSPCA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists