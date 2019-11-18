Goblin, Pixie and Kraken - 'mythical' seals released back into the wild

One of the six common seals ready on the bank to head into the water as it is released into the River Nene near Sutton Bridge after their recuperation at the RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Six injured seals named after mythical creatures are starting a new life in the wild after months spent recuperating in a wildlife centre.

The common seals, including Kraken, Pixie and Goblin, were rescued this summer by staff from the RSPCA's East Winch Wildlife Centre near King's Lynn and were released from a site on the Wash at Sutton Bridge.

They will now swim out to join their fellow creatures on Seal Sands.

The centre has a large number of seals, so they are given names to ensure the right animal is given the correct food and veterinary treatment.

Each year the names have an annual theme, and this year staff decided to plump for mythical creatures.

They include Goblin, a female common seal who was released on Monday after being rescued on August 29 from Lowestoft with a swollen, infected hind flipper. She was given antibiotics and staff bathed her flipper twice daily initially, and after weeks of care the infection improved.

Also sliding back into the wild was Pixie, who was rescued on August 9 from Happisburgh with puncture wounds around her mouth and muzzle. It is believed she was attacked by dogs.

Other seals released on Monday were Kraken, Womble, Ent and Buckbeak.

RSPCA centre manager Alison Charles said: "In the last few years we have sadly seen a real increase in the number of seals coming to us with injuries usually caused by man-made objects - but we are still caring for lots of seals (commons and greys) who are poorly or injured.

"I am incredibly proud of the work of the staff and volunteers at East Winch who make days like today possible through their hard work and dedication caring for the animals.

"We also have to thank the public because they are so supportive of our work and continue to raise money for our centre and make donations to help the animals. As a charity we wouldn't exist if it wasn't for the support of the public."

The RSPCA is urging the public to contact them if they have concerns about seals on 03001234999.

The animal welfare charity said that anyone who spots an injured seal should not attempt to handle it themselves or move it.

Those who wish to donate to the charity's seal work can do so here.