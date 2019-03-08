Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

RSPB calls on Norfolk council to do ‘the right thing’ and take netting down at Bacton cliffs

PUBLISHED: 13:02 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:02 09 April 2019

Aerial view of Bacton, The netting is on the cliffs below Bacton Gas Terminals. Picture: Mike Page

Aerial view of Bacton, The netting is on the cliffs below Bacton Gas Terminals. Picture: Mike Page

Copypright Mike Page, All Rights Reserved Before any use is made of this picture, including dispaly, publication, broadcast, syn

The RSPB is calling on North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) at a crunch meeting today to take down the netting at Bacton cliffs, which is preventing sand martins from getting to their nesting sites.

The council put the temporary netting up to deter the birds from nesting during work on the Bacton/Walcott Coastal Management Sandscaping Scheme. This will see 1.8m cubic metres of sand put on the beaches to protect them from erosion

Emily Kench, RSPB communications officer for the East of England, said they were meeting NNDC at 1pm today.

She said: “We had a meeting with the council yesterday and are meeting them again today at 1pm. We will be asking them to take the netting down.

“The onus is on the council to do the right thing and take it down. They don’t have to agree, but there is outrage among the community.”

She said they had not condoned putting the netting up because of the risk of sand martins and other birds getting trapped.

She added: “We advised the council to use geotextiles, a sheet that nothing can get through, but only as a last resort, and only to be used where there were possible nesting sites on either side of it.

“We said it should be 7m high and 50m wide. What the council has put up is netting with 20mm holes, and that spans the whole length of the cliffs, 1.3km-wide.”

Meanwhile, more than 0.25m people have signed a public petition against the use of netting on hedgerows and trees to prevent wildlife nesting.

The petition at #NestsNOTNets wants to make it a criminal offence to net hedgerows to prevent birds from nesting.

The social media group claims that developers, and other interested parties, are circumventing laws protecting birds by netting hedgerows to prevent birds from nesting.

This facilitates the uprooting of hedgerows which aid biodiversity and provide the only remaining nesting sites for birds, whose numbers are in sharp decline, they said.

The petition has already been signed by 252,211 people, and will be discussed by Parliament, as it’s surpassed the 100,000 mark.

Related articles

Most Read

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Girls’ school to accept boys after 80 years - leaving only one single-sex establishment in Norfolk

One of Norfolk's two remaining single-sex schools, Hethersett Old Hall School, will start accepting boys into its senior school from September 2019, making it fully co-educational. Picture: Dave Guttridge

‘It’s heartbreaking’ - RSPB criticises north Norfolk council’s use of nets on Bacton cliffs

A protest meeting will be held over North Norfolk District Council's use of nets on Bacton cliffs. Pic: Ian Burt

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Katie Price set to open new Norwich nightclub

Katie Price arriving for the Fifty Shades Darker European Premiere held at Odeon Leicester Square, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2016. See PA story SHOWBIZ FiftyShades. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

Most Read

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

Girls forced to run home after being told ‘get in the car’ by man

On March 28, two girls were approached by a male on Hillcrest Close in Worlingham. Picture Google Earth

Suspected drink driver freed from overturned car after Norfolk crash

Emergency services were called to an overturned car in Thetford. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

WATCH: Car ablaze in city centre causes road closure

A car burst into flames in Grapes Hill, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

RSPB calls on Norfolk council to do ‘the right thing’ and take netting down at Bacton cliffs

Aerial view of Bacton, The netting is on the cliffs below Bacton Gas Terminals. Picture: Mike Page

Norwich City v Reading - Press Conference LIVE

Todd Cantwell could be in the frame to replace the suspended Emi Buendia for Norwich City's Championship game against Reading Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Katie Price set to open new Norwich nightclub

Katie Price arriving for the Fifty Shades Darker European Premiere held at Odeon Leicester Square, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2016. See PA story SHOWBIZ FiftyShades. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists