Plans for industrial units in King’s Lynn set for go-ahead despite fears over impact on neighbouring homes and wildlife

The site earmarked for new industrial units off Rollesby Road in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Plans for new industrial units in King’s Lynn look set to get the go-ahead despite opposition from people living near the site.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Developer Apex Platinum wants to build 16 “light industrial units” on land off Rollesby Road, on the Hardwick Industrial Estate.

But 468 people signed a petition against earlier proposals for 19 units on the same site.

Objectors feared noise and light pollution and said the scheme would take away habitat from bats, birds and animals.

One letter said: “The residents of Kings Avenue, Extons Place and the surrounding area are already effected by the industrial sounds of the current units on the Hardwick Industrial Estate.

Councillors are being recommended to back plans for industrial units off Rollesby Road in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop Councillors are being recommended to back plans for industrial units off Rollesby Road in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

“I believe that having the new units just metres from our back gardens will be far too intrusive and will not only increase the existing noise levels but remove any tranquillity we have on our private property.” Another added: “The local affected community has been consulted and we have democratically said a united ‘no’ to these proposals.”

King’s Lynn Civic Society said of the original scheme: “We view the proposals as an entirely speculative project that will destroy a significant block of green infrastructure close to the town centre when there appear to be a significant number of empty industrial units and brown field sites suitable for industrial redevelopment both on the Hardwick Industrial Estate and on other industrial and

commercial sites around the town.”

But councillors are being recommended to approve the plans when they meet on Monday, January 7.

A report by planning officers says an existing stream and “green corridor” through the site will be maintained, while 87pc of trees on and around the site will be left in place.

It says some units have been reduced in size to reduce their impact on nearby properties, while a buffer zone will be left between the development and nearby homes.

“There are no over-looking issues and the proposed units do not affect the amenity of the adjoining dwellings,” it says.

“All site lighting will be building mounted and will face downwards and to the centre of the site to minimise light pollution to the nearby domestic properties.”

The report says new 2m high acoustic fences will be built along the north and west boundaries of the site to provide acoustic protection to homes in Extons Place and King’s Avenue.

Councillors meet at King’s Lynn Town Hall on Monday, January 7 (10.20am) to discuss the plans.