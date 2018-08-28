Search

Advanced search

Plans for industrial units in King’s Lynn set for go-ahead despite fears over impact on neighbouring homes and wildlife

PUBLISHED: 11:39 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:39 31 December 2018

The site earmarked for new industrial units off Rollesby Road in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

The site earmarked for new industrial units off Rollesby Road in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Plans for new industrial units in King’s Lynn look set to get the go-ahead despite opposition from people living near the site.

Developer Apex Platinum wants to build 16 “light industrial units” on land off Rollesby Road, on the Hardwick Industrial Estate.

But 468 people signed a petition against earlier proposals for 19 units on the same site.

Objectors feared noise and light pollution and said the scheme would take away habitat from bats, birds and animals.

One letter said: “The residents of Kings Avenue, Extons Place and the surrounding area are already effected by the industrial sounds of the current units on the Hardwick Industrial Estate.

Councillors are being recommended to back plans for industrial units off Rollesby Road in King's Lynn Picture: Chris BishopCouncillors are being recommended to back plans for industrial units off Rollesby Road in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

“I believe that having the new units just metres from our back gardens will be far too intrusive and will not only increase the existing noise levels but remove any tranquillity we have on our private property.” Another added: “The local affected community has been consulted and we have democratically said a united ‘no’ to these proposals.”

King’s Lynn Civic Society said of the original scheme: “We view the proposals as an entirely speculative project that will destroy a significant block of green infrastructure close to the town centre when there appear to be a significant number of empty industrial units and brown field sites suitable for industrial redevelopment both on the Hardwick Industrial Estate and on other industrial and

commercial sites around the town.”

But councillors are being recommended to approve the plans when they meet on Monday, January 7.

A report by planning officers says an existing stream and “green corridor” through the site will be maintained, while 87pc of trees on and around the site will be left in place.

It says some units have been reduced in size to reduce their impact on nearby properties, while a buffer zone will be left between the development and nearby homes.

“There are no over-looking issues and the proposed units do not affect the amenity of the adjoining dwellings,” it says.

“All site lighting will be building mounted and will face downwards and to the centre of the site to minimise light pollution to the nearby domestic properties.”

The report says new 2m high acoustic fences will be built along the north and west boundaries of the site to provide acoustic protection to homes in Extons Place and King’s Avenue.

Councillors meet at King’s Lynn Town Hall on Monday, January 7 (10.20am) to discuss the plans.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Norwich road reopened following crash

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, was blocked for three hours follwoing a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Man taken to hospital and four arrests made following fight in village

Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance at Station Road in Hoveton. Picture Google.

Cockroach infested restaurant re-opens as boss pleads ‘give us another chance’

Sahill Shahriya, owner of Diss Tandoori, which has re-opened after being forced to close following a cockroach infestation. Picture: Simon Parkin

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explanation? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Most Read

Man suffers brain injury in club Boxing Day brawl

The brawl left Mark Anderson with a brain injury. Picture: Google Maps

Son faces jail for attack on teenager who has terrorised estate

(click on image for larger view) Lynette and Josh Goodwin & Matthew Bowen (mother and two sons) - Matthew pleaded guilty to assaulting Dean Mason who is well know in the area for a string of crimes.

In The Dock

#includeImage($article, 225)

Weston’s first vegan B&B opens its doors on the seafront

#includeImage($article, 225)

Campaigners claim airport expansion will cause ‘severe gridlock’ on county’s roads

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

WATCH: Girl with one in a million condition takes first steps after life-changing surgery

Victoria Komada has taken her first steps after life-changing surgery in America. Picture: Dariusz Komada

Nighmare on Elm Hill over: Road closure to protect listed house made permanent

Elm Hill in Norwich, at the junction with Waggon and Horses Lane Picture: ANTONY KELLY

End in sight for Norfolk village pub as homes plan poised for go-ahead

The Crown Inn, Haddiscoe, which looks set to be converted into houses. Picture: Archant library

‘Several whistleblowing concerns’ prompted early inspection where care home was found to be unsafe

Ritson Lodge, in Hopton, which has been rated as inadequate by the CQC. Photo: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists