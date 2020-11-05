Search

Advanced search

‘It buys us time’ - Coastal defence bid will help stop homes falling into sea

PUBLISHED: 06:30 06 November 2020

Homes along the Marrams, Hemsby are slowly starting to fall apart due to coastal erosion. Picture: Nick Butcher

Homes along the Marrams, Hemsby are slowly starting to fall apart due to coastal erosion. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

A 1,300m rock berm has been hailed “the best option” for erosion-scarred Hemsby in its efforts to stop villagers’ homes crumbling from under their feet.

A projected view of what the rock berm could look like on Hemsby beach. Photo: Jacobs ConsultantsA projected view of what the rock berm could look like on Hemsby beach. Photo: Jacobs Consultants

At a meeting of Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s environment committee on November 4, members were told the berm was the most affordable and effective method in the medium-term - but that long-term proposals could include demolition of “at risk” properties or the reimbursement of homeowners for depreciated house values.

Hemsby has been battling the problem of coastal erosion for decades - but the Beast from the East in 2018 created such powerful storm surges that 13 chalets were torn down from the cliffside.

Anne Casey, the council’s coastal adaptation officer, said: “The berm is the best out of the 19 options considered.

“It is a large mound of rocks which will be built into the southern edge of Hemsby beach, and has a 20-year lifespan.

“It doesn’t protect against all waves and surges - and there will be overtopping and erosion of the dunes - but it certainly buys us time.”

Homes along the Marrams, Hemsby are slowly starting to fall apart due to coastal erosion. Picture: Nick ButcherHomes along the Marrams, Hemsby are slowly starting to fall apart due to coastal erosion. Picture: Nick Butcher

James Bensley, councillor for Hemsby, said: “I have some very vulnerable residents affected by these issues, and even us sitting here discussing them gives them optimism.

“There’s still some uncomfortable conversations to have, but it’s helping them in these troubled times.”

George Waterman, speaking on behalf of Hemsby Village Neighbourhood Plan’s steering group, said he “fully supported” the plans.

“Even if it’s just a way to buy more time, we support anything that protects our tourist zone down by the coast. It’s a hell of an asset to lose completely”, he said.

The Hemsby coast in March 2018. Photo: Mike PageThe Hemsby coast in March 2018. Photo: Mike Page

“We have new group members who live directly on the Marrams - and some of them do think the proposals could go further, however.

“People down on Crescent or Beach Road think we should have a reinforced concrete sea-wall, like they have in Scratby.”

Barbara Hodgeson, who lives on the Marrams, said: “We love the idea of a rock berm, and finally feel there is some hope.

“But we’re still worried about the winter ahead, and more than anything the timeframe. It’s still a long way to go before the berm is shovel-ready.”

The Hemsby coast in May 2018 looking at the Marrams. Photo: Mike PageThe Hemsby coast in May 2018 looking at the Marrams. Photo: Mike Page

The next step, Ms Casey said, would be to find funding and planning permission to turn the proposals into reality.

The final proposal will come back before committee later this month.

You may also want to watch:

James Bensly. Picture: James BenslyJames Bensly. Picture: James Bensly

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Fascinating ‘forgotten’ pub goes up for sale for £130,000

The property when it was the Castle Tavern in 1912. Pic: By kind permission of Phil Gibbs via www.norfolkpubs.co.uk

Man and woman found dead in Dereham house after ‘gas leak’ evacuation

A cordon in place and emergency se vices on the scene of an incident in Old Becclesgate in Dereham.

More than 100 patients in hospital with Covid-19 as coronavirus rates climb

There are now 107 people with Covid-19 in Norfolk and Waveneys hospitals. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Warning from school after girl approached by man in white van

Kate Williams, principal at Flegg High Ormiston Academy in Martham., has written to parents urging vigilance after a man in a white van approached a female student Photo: OAT

Which shops will stay open in Norwich’s Castle Quarter?

Castle Quarter has confirmed which stores will stay open during lockdown. Pic: Archant

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Can I go out on the Norfolk Broads during the second lockdown?

FLASHBACK: Broads Tours day boats ready to hire at Wroxham as lockdown is eased. Hiring boats is off limits under the second lockdown Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

City ace has the ‘touch of genius’

Norwich City attacker Daniel Sinani is on loan in Belgium's top tier Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mark Armstrong: Runners are well equipped to navigate another lockdown

Mark Armstrong on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Parents accused of ‘blasé’ attitude during school drop-offs

Mel Fearns, headteacher at St George's Primary School in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Man and woman found dead in Dereham house after ‘gas leak’ evacuation

A cordon in place and emergency se vices on the scene of an incident in Old Becclesgate in Dereham.

‘A lifeline’ - gym owner slams government stance following closure

Peter Dive, owner of Full Fitness Gym in Watton, believes fitness centres should be classed as