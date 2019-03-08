How to enter Norfolk's sandcastle competition

The RNLI is holding its annual sandcastle competition at Old Hunstanton Picture: Matthew Usher. Archant Norfolk 2016

Grab that bucket and spade and head for Hunny to help the lifeboat.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Competitors can use anything they find on the beach Picture: Archant Competitors can use anything they find on the beach Picture: Archant

Hunstanton RNLI is staging its annual sandcastle competition on Sunday, August 18.

Registration is from 1.30pm on the beach in front of the RNLI boathouse.

You may also want to watch:

The competition starts at 2pm and lasts for an hour. Entry is £1, while prizes will be vouchers for the RNLI shop.

Scenes from the 2016 RNLI Sandcastle competiton on Hunstanton Beach. Picture: Matthew Usher. Scenes from the 2016 RNLI Sandcastle competiton on Hunstanton Beach. Picture: Matthew Usher.

There are three age categories - from two to seven, up to 12, and 12-plus.

Competitors can use anything they find on the beach, including shells, feathers and stones, to decorate their entries.

The popular family event raises money for the RNLI, which operates both a hovercraft and a rigid inflatable lifeboat from its base at Old Hunstanton.