Broads beauty spot covered in rubbish now cleaned up

The River Yare at Whitlingham Country Park which has now been cleared up. Photo: Archant Archant

A Broads nature reserve, which was covered in plastic waste last week, has been cleaned up after the problem was highlighted by this newspaper.

The bank of the River Yare at Whitlingham Country Park was strewn with syringes, plastic packaging and rubbish last week.

We collected a bag full of waste in half-an-hour.

But after our article appeared, the Broads Authority sent down rangers who have now picked up the remaining rubbish.

These photos, taken on Wednesday morning, show the river bank, at the northern end of the park, back to its natural beauty.

The country park is home to otters, geese, herons, cormorants and kingfishers.

Professor Alastair Grant, a marine biologist at the University of East Anglia, said last week that the rubbish could be a problem for wildlife.

The Broads Authority, which manages the park, said litter was an issue on the Yare at Whitlingham because of waste washed down the river from Norwich.

Peter Cutting, who organises litter picks on the Wensum in Norwich, said volunteers regularly fill dozens of bags of waste from the river.

