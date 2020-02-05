Search

Broads beauty spot covered in rubbish now cleaned up

PUBLISHED: 13:07 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:07 05 February 2020

The River Yare at Whitlingham Country Park which has now been cleared up. Photo: Archant

The River Yare at Whitlingham Country Park which has now been cleared up. Photo: Archant

Archant

A Broads nature reserve, which was covered in plastic waste last week, has been cleaned up after the problem was highlighted by this newspaper.

The River Yare at Whitlingham Country Park which has now been cleared up. Photo: Archant

The bank of the River Yare at Whitlingham Country Park was strewn with syringes, plastic packaging and rubbish last week.

We collected a bag full of waste in half-an-hour.

But after our article appeared, the Broads Authority sent down rangers who have now picked up the remaining rubbish.

These photos, taken on Wednesday morning, show the river bank, at the northern end of the park, back to its natural beauty.

The country park is home to otters, geese, herons, cormorants and kingfishers.

The River Yare at Whitlingham Country Park which has now been cleared up. Photo: Archant

Professor Alastair Grant, a marine biologist at the University of East Anglia, said last week that the rubbish could be a problem for wildlife.

The Broads Authority, which manages the park, said litter was an issue on the Yare at Whitlingham because of waste washed down the river from Norwich.

Peter Cutting, who organises litter picks on the Wensum in Norwich, said volunteers regularly fill dozens of bags of waste from the river.

Peter Cutting with waste collected from the River Wensum after a litter pick in Norwich. Photo: Peter CuttingPeter Cutting with waste collected from the River Wensum after a litter pick in Norwich. Photo: Peter Cutting

The bag of rubbish collected by investigations editor Tom Bristow from the River Yare at Whitlingham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe bag of rubbish collected by investigations editor Tom Bristow from the River Yare at Whitlingham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Investigations editor Tom Bristow with a bag of rubbish he collected from the River Yare at Whitlingham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYInvestigations editor Tom Bristow with a bag of rubbish he collected from the River Yare at Whitlingham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

