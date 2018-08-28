Search

Flood warning removed for River Waveney

PUBLISHED: 10:30 09 January 2019

The Environment Agency has removed a flood warning for the River Waveney. Picture: Samantha Stannard

Archant

A flood warning that had been in place along the River Waveney has been removed.

The Environment Agency has removed a flood warning for the River Waveney. Picture: James CarrThe Environment Agency has removed a flood warning for the River Waveney. Picture: James Carr

With high tides wreaking havoc in much of the region yesterday, it was feared that low-lying properties and some roads would again be at risk throughout today.

But the Environment Agency has now taken down the warning, although a flood alert urging homeowners to ‘be prepared’ is now active.

An agency spokesman said: “River levels are now steadily falling, but still remain quite high in some locations. The forecast is for no current flood risk from high tides.

“There may still be some areas where flood water is present until it can naturally drain away. We will continue to monitor levels closely.”

Members of the public are advised to continue taking care on waterside roads and footpaths, and to avoid situations of unnecessary danger.

