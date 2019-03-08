Flood alerts in place along Norfolk coast

Flooding at Walcott, north Norfolk in January. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Flood alerts are in place along the Norfolk coast with a warning of some minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths between 7pm and 9pm this evening, Saturday, March 23.

The government is urging residents to be prepared with higher spring tides than usual due to the weather conditions.

People are being warned to take care on coastal roads and footpaths and not to put themselves in unnecessary danger.

The government flood information service is closely monitoring the situation and does not expect the situation to escalate, or to issue any further warnings. Peak level is forecast to be 8pm at both Cromer and Wells.

The alerts are in place from Eccles on Sea, to and including, Winterton-on-Sea, East Cley to Kelling Hard, including Salthouse, Bacton to Ostend, including Walcott, and Old Hunstanton, to and including Cley.

The government warning states that: “Beaches will be inaccessible as flood gates will be closed due to high water levels.

“We expect to see water on Beach Road at Cley, and Beach Road at Salthouse, and footpaths in the marshes may also become inaccessible.

“The coast road at Walcott may see some waves overtopping and spray, and we expect to see water on roads and paths to beaches and on the quays in Brancaster, Burnham Overy, Holkham, Wells and Blakeney.”