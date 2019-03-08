Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Flood alerts in place along Norfolk coast

PUBLISHED: 12:53 23 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 23 March 2019

Flooding at Walcott, north Norfolk in January. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Flooding at Walcott, north Norfolk in January. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Flood alerts are in place along the Norfolk coast with a warning of some minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths between 7pm and 9pm this evening, Saturday, March 23.

Flooding at Walcott in January. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodFlooding at Walcott in January. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The government is urging residents to be prepared with higher spring tides than usual due to the weather conditions.

People are being warned to take care on coastal roads and footpaths and not to put themselves in unnecessary danger.

The government flood information service is closely monitoring the situation and does not expect the situation to escalate, or to issue any further warnings. Peak level is forecast to be 8pm at both Cromer and Wells.

The alerts are in place from Eccles on Sea, to and including, Winterton-on-Sea, East Cley to Kelling Hard, including Salthouse, Bacton to Ostend, including Walcott, and Old Hunstanton, to and including Cley.

Flooding at Walcott in January. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodFlooding at Walcott in January. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The government warning states that: “Beaches will be inaccessible as flood gates will be closed due to high water levels.

“We expect to see water on Beach Road at Cley, and Beach Road at Salthouse, and footpaths in the marshes may also become inaccessible.

“The coast road at Walcott may see some waves overtopping and spray, and we expect to see water on roads and paths to beaches and on the quays in Brancaster, Burnham Overy, Holkham, Wells and Blakeney.”

Most Read

Teen stabbed in back in fight involving 10 youths

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

‘We’ve had sleepless nights’: Conservatory firm collapses leaving huge debts

Conservatories Etc has showrooms in Diss and Wymondham. It has gone into voluntary liquidation. Photo: Simon Parker

Man found guarding huge cannabis factory in rural Norfolk

The cannabis factory on Brands Lane in Felthorpe. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

‘There was terrible screaming’: Woman tells of horror brawl that saw teen stabbed in back

The scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

‘We lost everything’ - couple still suffering after cottage destroyed by pub fire

A fire which started in the Ingham Swan soared through the adjoining Town House cottage and destroyed the property and its contents. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Most Read

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

‘I am very upset’ - Man spots 500 unregistered cars being driven from container ship in Norfolk harbour

On March 9 in Great Yarmouth 500 new cars were driven for half a mile, from a transporter ship at the harbour to a carpark, without tax or registration plates.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teen stabbed in back in fight involving 10 youths

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

‘We’ve had sleepless nights’: Conservatory firm collapses leaving huge debts

Conservatories Etc has showrooms in Diss and Wymondham. It has gone into voluntary liquidation. Photo: Simon Parker

Why this fully stocked Norwich phone shop has been closed since December

A Phone Shop, on St Stephen’s Street, specialised in mobile repairs and accessories before it suddenly closed last year. Photo: Luke Powell

Man found guarding huge cannabis factory in rural Norfolk

The cannabis factory on Brands Lane in Felthorpe. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Big win for Dereham against play-off chasers Bury

Action from Dereham Town's 3-2 home win over Bury Picture: Alan Palmer Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists