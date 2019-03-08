Stunning images of Lowestoft scoop top prize in town photography competition

'Seaside Paradise on the Sunset Coast'. PHOTO: Joshua Freemantle 07956 968267 joshua@joshuafreemantle.co.uk

A 16-year-old has been crowned the winner of a photography competition celebrating the UK's most easterly point.

Competition winner Joshua Freemantle with Danny Boyle at the First Light Festival. PHOTO: Joshua Freemantle Competition winner Joshua Freemantle with Danny Boyle at the First Light Festival. PHOTO: Joshua Freemantle

The Ness, the UK's most easterly park, and Lowestoft Photographic Club have been running the competition since May.

Based on the subject of Rise and Shine, the entries were judged on Facebook.

Winner Joshua Freemantle, from Kessingland, said: "It was great to see that finally a pretty significant photography competition had been created in Lowestoft, as I've been waiting to enter one for ages.

"So it was great to share my photos of our beautiful town.

'A Lowestoft Sunrise Caught in Glass'. PHOTO: Jenifer Everett-Day 'A Lowestoft Sunrise Caught in Glass'. PHOTO: Jenifer Everett-Day

"To be announced as the winner is a great honour. Out of the many photos I take of Lowestoft, this one of the beach huts has been my favourite for a considerable amount of time and I'm glad other people like it too because it really showcases that stretch of our beach.

Second-placed winner Jenifer Everett-Day said: "I've always enjoyed taking photos but photography became more of a passion in February when I was gifted a camera for my birthday from my parents.

"Inspiration struck me when I woke early on April 18 and raced down to Ness Point to capture the sunrise.

"I was not disappointed and I was the only soul around.

'A Window of Opportunities and New Beginnings'. PHOTO: Andrew Lees 'A Window of Opportunities and New Beginnings'. PHOTO: Andrew Lees

"The atmosphere and weather was perfect.

"I positioned everything and waited for the magic to happen.

"Placing second means so much to me, having never had my photography in an exhibition is all very exciting.

"I entered the competition on a whim, not expecting to get anywhere but thought my photo captured the beauty of the most easterly point in Britain perfectly."

Andrew Lees took up the hobby two years ago after moving to the area.

He said: "My partner bought me a camera to help me cope with the severe depression and anxieties I have suffered with for the last 30 years.

"I like to spend at least five minutes of every day on the beach as it helps me to relax and sets me up for the daily struggles I face within myself.

"My partner Tracy encouraged me to enter the competition as she believes in me and knew it would be a huge confidence boost for me.

"I am overwhelmed with third place. It means a lot to me and I hope it will inspire others with depression and confidence issues to get out there and just try something, you may surprise yourself."

The winning photos will be shown in an exhibition at Lowestoft Central Parcels Office, at the train station, over the bank holiday weekend (August 23-26).

Alice Taylor, mayor of Lowestoft said, "We're thrilled at the high quality of the photographs submitted. The photographers of Lowestoft have really stepped up to the mark and I'm sure that everyone who attends the exhibition will be impressed with the work and how the artist's eyes and imagination have captured the best of Lowestoft.

"I want to give special thanks to the Lowestoft Photographic Club for their hard work managing this competition as part of celebrating the upcoming work on Lowestoft's newest park The Ness."

The archive have been made possible with funding from Lowestoft Town Council and the exhibition by the Coastal Community Fund via East Suffolk Council as part of The Ness park diary of events for 2019.

The exhibition will be open from 3-5pm on Friday, August 23, 10am-4pm on Saturday and Sunday, August 24 and 25, and 10am-3pm on Monday, August 26.