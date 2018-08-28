Search

Norfolk village to be ‘Photoshopped’

PUBLISHED: 14:52 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:52 12 December 2018

View showing the area around Repps with Bastwick, a parish north of Great Yarmouth, before the planned removal of the overhead lines.

View showing the area around Repps with Bastwick, a parish north of Great Yarmouth, before the planned removal of the overhead lines.

Archant

A case of life imitating Photoshop will see the overhead power lines in a scenic Norfolk village removed to improve the view.

UK Power Networks, which owns and operates the country’s electricity network, will dismantle approximately 1km of the lines after installing the same length of underground cables in Repps with Bastwick, a parish north of Great Yarmouth, in the new year.

The company said that as well as improving the views, the work will eliminate the risk of birds striking overhead lines.

The scheme is funded by a special allowance, granted by the electricity regulator Ofgem, to improve the landscape in areas of outstanding natural beauty and national parks.

Repps with Bastwick is situated on the River Thurne, a popular area for nature enthusiasts.

