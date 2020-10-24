Search

Advanced search

‘Fishermen are seriously worried’ - Report raises concerns over crabbing in Cromer

PUBLISHED: 09:22 24 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:22 24 October 2020

Cromer fisherman John Davies. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Cromer fisherman John Davies. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2014

Cromer crabs are world famous, but a report investigating the effect of fishing for them off the north Norfolk coast has left fishermen concerned about the future of their industry.

John Davies Fish Shop in Cromer Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANJohn Davies Fish Shop in Cromer Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The Cromer Shoal Chalk Bed, located off the coast between Weybourne and Happisborough was designated a Marine Conservation Zone (MCZ) in 2016.

Since the MCZ was created, Natural England has been investigating the health of the chalk bed and effect of potting -the method of using pots to fishing for crabs and lobsters- on it.

Now, it has issued advice to Eastern Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (EIFCA) that potting and especially storing pots on the reef damages raised areas of the chalk and although individual incidents are small scale the cumulative effect is significant.

Natural England is advising storing pots on the bed is stopped immediately and a way of managing fishing on the chalk bed, which protects the environment while enabling the fishing to continue, be established.

The Cromer Shoal Chalk Beds MCZ. Picture: North Norfolk District CouncilThe Cromer Shoal Chalk Beds MCZ. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

But the news has come as a shock to the fishing community.

You may also want to watch:

John Davies, head of the North Norfolk Fisherman’s society, said many fishermen were extremely concerned by Natural England’s advice and what it meant for their livelihoods.

He said: “Right from the beginning of the MCZ project, they have said potting does no damage to the chalk and how important it is and we were happy doing what we were doing.

“[The advice] has come as a bit of a shock and there’s an awful lot of fishermen seriously worried about where we go from here.”

Mr Davies said fishermen had known the importance of the habitat for generations as it was in their best interests to look after it.

He said: “This has got the potential, if [Natural England] stick to their guns, to end this fishery.”

A spokesperson for Natural England said: “Our pioneering research shows that this irreplaceable part of our natural world is being damaged by human activity. Crab and lobster fishing appears to be contributing to significant damage.

“Although we can never reverse the damage, we can stop it continuing by making changes to fishing practices.

“We look forward to working together with the fishing community and our partners to find ways of protecting this important ecosystem while ensuring north Norfolk’s historic fishing industry continues to thrive into the future.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

How we won fight to name cathedral fraudster

Rene Mugenzi claimed his life would be under threat if it was revealed that he lived in Norwich, yet he posted public photos on Facebook of his life in Norwich. Photo: Facebook/Rene Mugenzi

Criminals more likely to be punished for bike thefts than rape as charges plummet

Charge rates for rape in Norfolk and Suffolk have fallen to just 2pc of all cases reported. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Yarmouth overtakes Norwich with highest coronavirus rate in Norfolk

Police patrol along Great Yarmouth's quiet seafront during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mystery of postcard delivered 100 years late solved

Ruth Brown and Rosie Moncur Brown reunited with 100 year old postcard sent by Eva Browne. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norfolk Mum and Daughter reach BBC ‘Pointless’ final

Pauline Codman (right) from Fakenham along with her daughter, Katrina McDuff (right) won the coveted Pointless trophy. Picture: Katrina McDuff