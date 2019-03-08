Crackdown prompts call to report illegal river fishing

Environment Agency enforcement officers and volunteers from thre Angling Trust on patrol on the River Wensum as part the crackdown on illegal close season fishing. Picture: Environment Agency Archant

People are being urged to report illegal fishing on Norfolk’s rivers as part of a crackdown as part of the angling close season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nick & Jason on Joint patrol today covering #NorthNorfolk rivers for Op Clampdown targeting illegal out of season fishing now coarse season has finished until 16th June @EnvAgencyAnglia @NorthNorfPolice @NorfolkPolice pic.twitter.com/u4Q1icC1Bh — BroadsBeat (@BroadsBeat) 17 March 2019

The close season for coarse fishing on rivers runs for three months until June 15 and applies to all rivers and streams, but does not apply to most still-waters and most canals.

Police, Environment Agency officers and members of the Angling Trust Volunteer Bailiffs have launched patrols on the Wensum, Broads and in North Norfolk as part of Operation Clampdown. During last year’s coarse fish close season campaign, 927 patrols were conducted, recording more than 250 illegal or unlicensed offences.

Kevin Austin, head of fisheries at the Environment Agency said: “Anyone fishing illegally can expect to be prosecuted and face a substantial fine. We urge anyone to report illegal fishing as quickly as possible by calling our incident hotline on 0800 807060.”

The Environment Agency recently conducted an public consultation on the future of the close season for coarse fishing on rivers that received more than 13,600 responses. The results will be used to determine if there is a case for changing the current close season byelaw.