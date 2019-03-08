Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Crackdown prompts call to report illegal river fishing

PUBLISHED: 08:37 24 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:24 24 March 2019

Environment Agency enforcement officers and volunteers from thre Angling Trust on patrol on the River Wensum as part the crackdown on illegal close season fishing. Picture: Environment Agency

Environment Agency enforcement officers and volunteers from thre Angling Trust on patrol on the River Wensum as part the crackdown on illegal close season fishing. Picture: Environment Agency

Archant

People are being urged to report illegal fishing on Norfolk’s rivers as part of a crackdown as part of the angling close season.

The close season for coarse fishing on rivers runs for three months until June 15 and applies to all rivers and streams, but does not apply to most still-waters and most canals.

Police, Environment Agency officers and members of the Angling Trust Volunteer Bailiffs have launched patrols on the Wensum, Broads and in North Norfolk as part of Operation Clampdown. During last year’s coarse fish close season campaign, 927 patrols were conducted, recording more than 250 illegal or unlicensed offences.

Kevin Austin, head of fisheries at the Environment Agency said: “Anyone fishing illegally can expect to be prosecuted and face a substantial fine. We urge anyone to report illegal fishing as quickly as possible by calling our incident hotline on 0800 807060.”

The Environment Agency recently conducted an public consultation on the future of the close season for coarse fishing on rivers that received more than 13,600 responses. The results will be used to determine if there is a case for changing the current close season byelaw.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

The story behind these four abandoned homes in rural Norfolk

The four abandoned houses in Swannington, Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘He didn’t stand a chance’: Relative tells how teen was stabbed three times in ferocious gang attack

The scene in Mountbatten Drive, Old Catton, where a teenager was stabbed. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Teenage girl still ‘trying to come to terms’ with brutal attack

A 16-year-old girl was attacked and had her head stamped on at The Bleach park in Lowestoft: Picture: Thomas Chapman

BMW hit-and-run driver still sought by police after teen biker suffers bleed on the brain

The bike, which has since been written off, after Wayne Tingey suffered a bleed on the brain following a hit-and-run in Denmark Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Jill Lock.

Tributes to dad-of-two who discovered he had cancer thanks to a pint of ale

Alan Pickering, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer got his local pub The Bob Carter Centre to sell the charity beer Tobi's Tipple. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Teen stabbed in back in fight involving 10 youths

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

The story behind these four abandoned homes in rural Norfolk

The four abandoned houses in Swannington, Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich City transfer rumours: £10m-rated Ben Godfrey tracked by Manchester United

Norwich City defender Ben Godfreyis being linked with Manchester United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tributes to dad-of-two who discovered he had cancer thanks to a pint of ale

Alan Pickering, who was diagnosed with testicular cancer got his local pub The Bob Carter Centre to sell the charity beer Tobi's Tipple. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Teenage girl still ‘trying to come to terms’ with brutal attack

A 16-year-old girl was attacked and had her head stamped on at The Bleach park in Lowestoft: Picture: Thomas Chapman

‘He didn’t stand a chance’: Relative tells how teen was stabbed three times in ferocious gang attack

The scene in Mountbatten Drive, Old Catton, where a teenager was stabbed. PIC: Peter Walsh.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists