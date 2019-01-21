Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Record-breaking year for grey seal pups born at Blakeney Point

21 January, 2019 - 13:48
Newborn pup sleeping on Blakeney Point. Picture: Ian Ward

Newborn pup sleeping on Blakeney Point. Picture: Ian Ward

Archant

It’s been a record-breaking year for grey seal pups at the National Trust’s Blakeney Point nature reserve with 3,012 born this winter.

Grey seal pup on Blakeney Point. Picture: Ian WardGrey seal pup on Blakeney Point. Picture: Ian Ward

The first grey seal pup was observed on Blakeney Point in 1988, with it establishing itself as a rookery in 2001 when 25 pups were born. Since then the colony has gone from strength to strength, passing the 1,000 mark for pups in 2012, then 2,000 in 2014 and 3,000 in December 2018.

It’s believed that the remoteness of the reserve and limited disturbance is creating the perfect habitat for what has become the largest grey seal colony in England.

Over the last 30 years approximately 20,000 grey seal pups have been born on this remote spit in north Norfolk and with just a 1.5pc mortality rate this winter, Blakeney Point continues to be a healthy, productive and successful rookery.

National Trust rangers monitor the colony by counting and recording seal pups throughout the winter.

Ranger Leighton Newman said: “The count, which began on October 25, 2018, started slowly with fewer numbers born in the early days compared to previous years; but by the last week of November, births were in full swing with an average of 150 pups being born every day.

“We’d like to say a really big thank you to all of our amazing and dedicated volunteers who have spent their time helping us to monitor the colony and speak to visitors this winter, in often cold and windy conditions.

“We are also fortunate to have a really supportive local community and visitors to the reserve. They have helped keep disturbance of the seals to a minimum, sticking to waymarked routes, staying clear of fenced off areas and ensuring that the seals have the space they need. This all helps ensure the colony can thrive.”

Elsewhere along the east coast, seal colonies have also fared well again this year. At nearby Horsey, near Sea Palling, births passed the 2,000 mark for the first time with 2,068 pups born. And the National Trust’s Farne Islands off the Northumberland Coast reported a record 2,602 pups.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man in his 20s seriously injured after being hit by motorbike

A crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries after a collision with a motorbike saw Victoria Road closed for hours. Picture: Eyyup Dincer

Paramedic believed to have suffered broken leg after being hit by car

Bury Road in Thetford, where a paramedic is believed to have been hit by a car. TAZ ALI

The most dangerous roads in Norwich for pedestrians

Magdalen Street flyover. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man in his 20s seriously injured after being hit by motorbike

#includeImage($article, 225)

Paramedic believed to have suffered broken leg after being hit by car

#includeImage($article, 225)

The most dangerous roads in Norwich for pedestrians

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Fire crew battles van blaze in Norwich

The van on fire near Sprowston Road. Picture: Charlie Squires

The Gull Inn review: Crowd-pleasing dishes - just don’t order the burger

The Gull cottage pie Credit: Louisa Baldwin

‘It could all have gone horribly wrong and I could’ve died’ - motorcyclist admits doing 110mph on A47

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

Aerial photos show extent of one year’s erosion on Norfolk coast

Photo of Hemsby taken from a drone on January 19, 2018.

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists