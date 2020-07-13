Mystery woman leaves note reacting to town’s blue house

This house in Cliff Hill, Gorleston, has moved a total stranger to write to the owner to tell him how much it lifted her spirits Picture: Gary Wells Archant

During these times of “doom and gloom” it’s often said it’s the smallest gestures that go the longest way to lift spirits.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This house in Cliff Hill, Gorleston, has moved a total stranger to write to the owner to tell him how much it lifted her spirits Picture: Gary Wells This house in Cliff Hill, Gorleston, has moved a total stranger to write to the owner to tell him how much it lifted her spirits Picture: Gary Wells

And for Norfolk homeowner Gary Wells a note from a woman signing off simply as “Alison” really made his day.

Mr Wells, 34, was stunned when a card dropped on his doormat telling him about how his bright blue house with baskets brimming with tumbling blooms was a real tonic that lifted her spirits every time she went passed.

The note said: “I just wanted to say ‘thank you’ for making your house such a pleasure to walk/drive past.

“It stands out in the terrace of houses and is really beautiful - I love the blue colour and the pretty plants really contrast with the colour.

A card from a random stranger has been a real tonic for Gary Wells amid the Covid-19 doom and gloom Picture: Gary Wells A card from a random stranger has been a real tonic for Gary Wells amid the Covid-19 doom and gloom Picture: Gary Wells

“It really brightens up the road and lifts me as I drive/walk past.”

Mr Wells said he would love to thank the lady for her act of kindness.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “It’s so humbling to read a card from a random stranger who appreciates the efforts I have made to the exterior of my property during these uncertain times, and that my efforts have brought pleasure to her life.”

After receiving a hand-wrtten note Gary Wells wants to tell the author how much it means to him Picture:Gary Wells After receiving a hand-wrtten note Gary Wells wants to tell the author how much it means to him Picture:Gary Wells

He added the house in Cliff Hill, Gorleston, an old fisherman’s cottage, was often used as a backdrop by tourists looking for a scenic snap.

“I try to make my house look nice just for the general area,” he said.

“The road itself is so beautiful sometimes it’s a challenge to make it look as nice as the others.

“I have no idea who the lady is but it has really lifted me.

Gary Wells, of Cliff Hill, Gorleston, who would love to thank a lady called Alison whose kind card telling him how much his blue house brightened her day has been a real boost Picture: Gary Wells Gary Wells, of Cliff Hill, Gorleston, who would love to thank a lady called Alison whose kind card telling him how much his blue house brightened her day has been a real boost Picture: Gary Wells

“There has been so much doom and gloom so it is nice to be appreciated, and it is nice to make other people happy.”

Mr Wells, a former London travel agent, runs his own cleaning company GW Xtreme Clean.

He has lived in the house for five years and said he loved Gorleston and the historic Cliff Hill area in particular.

The street is known for its period character and charming homes, many with a fishing or maritime history and lookout views over the river and sea.