Environmental group leads Lowestoft beach clean in effort to eliminate plastic pollution
PUBLISHED: 16:40 29 December 2018
Archant
A group of like-minded people gathered in Lowestoft this afternoon to try and rid the town’s beach of plastic pollution.
Pure Clean Earth, which was founded earlier this year by Attleborough-born Daniel Reynolds, held a ‘Trashology’ Clean-up as it looks to unite those determined to halt the scourge of harmful plastics waste
With emphasis placed on having fun while trying to make the world a better place, participants were in high spirits as they walked along the beach from Royal Green towards Pakefield.
Stacey Foulger, from Lowestoft, decided to join in with the clean-up after persuasion from her son, Leo, and emphasised the importance of getting youngsters involved in such activities.
She said: “I’ve taken part in the Adnams beach clean in Southwold and Kessingland, and some of the things you find are crazy.
“Leo’s only seven-years-old and he’s already being taught about looking after the environment in school. He came home the other day and said ‘mum, we have to go down to the beach and do something!’
“Young people are the ones that are actually going to have the power in years to come and make a difference.”
Among the other Trashology participants were Duncan Thorn and his daughters Tia and Cerys, from Oulton Broad.
“This was all Tia’s idea to come down,” said Mr Thorn. “She’s been looking at the environment at school and even went down to London for an environmental court case as part of her school work.”
Tia added: “We’ve found lots of plastic bags and if they get in the sea it’s very dangerous for the animals,” added Tia. “This is the first beach litter pick I’ve done but I’d like to do more in the future.”
As is the case at all of Pure Clean Earth’s activities, the collected rubbish was tipped into a pile at the end of the clean-up before being sorted into different categories.
The intention of the ritual is to understand the scale of the litter problem and understand where different rubbish originates.
Mr Reynolds, 25, highlighted the importance of education and awareness when it comes to protecting our surroundings.
“Trashology is the study of waste and the effect it has on the environment,” he said. “We’re determined to involve as many people as possible to first of all make them aware of the problem, and then acting on the problem to prevent pollution and find solutions.”