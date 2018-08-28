Lowestoft in line for plastic purge as environmental group hosts beach clean

Pure Clean Earth, founded by Dan Reynolds (left) is set to hold a Trashology beach clean-up in Lowestoft. Picture: Pure Clean Earth Archant

An organisation dedicated to reducing plastic pollution is taking its litter picking initiative to Lowestoft.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pure Clean Earth is set to hold a Trashology beach clean-up in Lowestoft. Picture: Pure Clean Earth Pure Clean Earth is set to hold a Trashology beach clean-up in Lowestoft. Picture: Pure Clean Earth

Pure Clean Earth, founded earlier this year by Daniel Reynolds, is inviting people to take part in a Trashology Clean Up on Lowestoft beach tomorrow, December 29.

Mr Reynolds, 25, grew up in Attleborough, but it was living and working in Spain that motivated him to make a difference and launch an environmental project of his own.

Pure Clean Earth is set to hold a Trashology beach clean-up in Lowestoft. Picture: Pure Clean Earth Pure Clean Earth is set to hold a Trashology beach clean-up in Lowestoft. Picture: Pure Clean Earth

“I was out in Barcelona managing some hostels, which was a nice enough job,” said Mr Reynolds. “But one day I went down to the beach and saw all the litter and it just hit me.

“I’ve always loved nature and travelling around the world. Within two months of starting Pure Clean Earth I’d quit my job to do it full-time.”

Pure Clean Earth is set to hold a Trashology beach clean-up in Lowestoft. Picture: Pure Clean Earth Pure Clean Earth is set to hold a Trashology beach clean-up in Lowestoft. Picture: Pure Clean Earth

Saturday’s edition of Trashology, taking place from 1pm to 3pm, will be the first Pure Clean Earth event held in Lowestoft. Those interested in participating are being encouraged to gather at Royal Green, off Marine Parade.

While Pure Clean Earth is keen to highlight the detrimental effect of plastic pollution, there is also an emphasis on enjoying the process of trying to make the planet a cleaner place.

Pure Clean Earth is set to hold a Trashology beach clean-up in Lowestoft. Picture: Pure Clean Earth Pure Clean Earth is set to hold a Trashology beach clean-up in Lowestoft. Picture: Pure Clean Earth

“With Trashology, we try and make it all about fun and positivity,” added Mr Reynolds. “While we’re collecting all the trash a lot of us are singing, dancing - we just try to make it fun.

“Seeing the amount of litter on beaches used to really shock me, but now I turn up and can’t wait to get my hands dirty.”

Pure Clean Earth is set to hold a Trashology beach clean-up in Lowestoft. Picture: Pure Clean Earth Pure Clean Earth is set to hold a Trashology beach clean-up in Lowestoft. Picture: Pure Clean Earth

With awareness of plastic pollution growing thanks to increased publicity and documentaries including David Attenborough’s Blue Planet, the group is hosting weekly clean-ups in Mr Reynolds’ hometown of Attleborough, as well as in Barcelona.

As Pure Clean Earth expands its activities, Mr Reynolds hopes to spread the word and educate new people along the way.

He said: “The first step for people who want to make a difference is to become educated, to actually understand waste pollution, There are so many documentaries and videos online that show the impact pollution is having.

“The next thing to do is join a community of people who are taking action. When you join the group, you realise you aren’t on your own.”