Extinction Rebellion protestors create buzz at food festival

PUBLISHED: 08:30 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:02 31 May 2019

Protestors from Extinction Rebellion staged a ‘die-in’ at a food and drink festival. Picture: Andrew Florides

Archant

Protestors from Extinction Rebellion staged a 'die-in' at a food and drink festival to raise awareness of the plight of bees across the country.

Members of the climate emergency group handed out organic sunflower seeds to the public and stall holders to raise awareness of the decline of the species, at the Beccles Food and Drink Festival on May 25.

According to the group, an estimated one third of global food and drink depends on bees and other pollinators.

Seven-year-old Alma, who was at the protest, said: "If we all work at making small differences in our own lives, it will make a really big difference for the future of our planet."

To help the species, people are encouraged to leave wild flowers to grow in their gardens and avoid the use of pesticides and herbicides.

They have also urged people to support their local and organic farming which provides a habitat for the bees and well as food.

