Duke of Cambridge becomes patron for Thetford-based trust

The Duke of Cambridge has become patron for the British Trust for Ornithology based in Thetford. Photo: Victoria Jones PA Wire/PA Images

The Duke of Cambridge has become a patron for the British Trust for Ornithology in Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The BTO, based in Thetford, have announced that his royal highness has taken over from his grandfather, The Duke of Edinburgh, who held the role for more than 30 years.

You may also want to watch:

With the support of his Prince William, the BTO says it hopes to focus on supporting communities to protect their natural environment and helping children and young people to build their skills, confidence and aspirations, as well as promote the benefits of public participation in science through nature, including communities that have traditionally been under-represented.

Dr Andy Clements, BTO chief executive, said: “I am delighted that The Duke of Cambridge has become our patron, following on from his grandfather who worked so tirelessly on our behalf.

“We hope that we will be able to support the Duke’s strong interest in protecting the environment through our evidence-based work around environmental issues in the UK.”